Queen On! Brings Colorado Together in Support of Independent Queer Media

On February 21, the ballroom at the Mizel Arts & Culture Center felt like a living room that just happened to hold a few hundred people. Queen On! presented by OUT FRONT Magazine and Haus of Other, brought together Colorado’s queer community for a fundraiser that was equal parts celebration and responsibility.

This was not abstract support. Tickets, tables, sponsorships, and paddle raises directly fund independent LGBTQ+ journalism. In a media landscape where queer publications are closing, downsizing, or being absorbed into larger corporate machines, showing up in person matters. Funding it matters even more.

The room was filled with people who understand that visibility does not maintain itself. It takes writers. It takes editors. It takes designers. It takes advertisers who are willing to publicly align. And it takes a community willing to invest in its own narrative instead of waiting for someone else to tell it.

The performances were not filler between drinks. They were the spine of the evening. Toekin(g) moved with control and sharp theatrical timing. Saline Conjure delivered intensity layered with detail that rewarded anyone paying attention. Juiccy Misdemeanor brought a charisma that shifted the temperature of the room. These were seasoned performers doing what they do best, and they pulled all the stops out as usual.

When Vio the Violinist stepped into the spotlight, the energy changed in a different way. The strings cut through conversation and pulled attention back to center. It was a reminder that queer artistry spans genres, disciplines, and traditions. There is no single sound or silhouette that defines it.

The runway showcase by Haus of Other felt intentional and unapologetic. Structured tailoring met exaggerated glam. Texture met defiance. The designers did not soften their vision for comfort. They expanded it. Fashion here was not decoration. It was language.

And the guests matched that energy. The best-dressed contest was less about winning and more about participation. Sequins caught stage light. Dramatic headpieces turned hallways into editorial backdrops. Tailored suits, sculpted gowns, sharp monochrome looks, and full fantasy ensembles all shared the same floor. Vogue performances erupted naturally, not as planned programming but as community instinct.

Community support was not just spoken from the stage. It was printed on sponsor boards and woven into the fabric of the event. Organizations including City of Aurora, Crystal Smyth, Colorado Gay Women Professionals, JCC Denver, Purple Mountain Recovery, The Naked Sewist, Sexy Pizza, Becky Duffy Hill Photography, Corner Bakery Cafe, and Safe Space Marketing chose to align publicly with queer media.

When businesses put their name behind LGBTQ+ journalism, they are not just buying a logo placement. They are signaling that representation has value beyond a marketing moment.

As the night wound down and guests lingered instead of rushing out, there was no dramatic finale needed. The point had already been made. Independent queer media survives because people decide it should. It survives because a room full of people buys tickets, bid on paddles, dress up, and show up.

Queen On! was not about nostalgia. It was about continuation. And if the turnout was any indication, Colorado’s queer community is not interested in letting its voice fade quietly.

Photography and Coverage by Zack Hartman

