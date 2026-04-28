Denver Pride 2026 Announces Headliners

In an era where LGBTQ+ rights are facing unprecedented challenges across the nation, Denver is preparing to send a resounding message of resilience. Organizers have officially unveiled the headlining lineup for Denver Pride 2026, featuring a world-class roster of artists including global pop star Pabllo Vittar, Grammy winner Honey Dijon, and viral sensation Saucy Santana.

As one of the five largest Pride celebrations in the United States, Denver Pride has evolved into a citywide movement. This year’s festivities are expected to draw more than 500,000 attendees, proving that visibility remains a potent form of resistance.

“These out-and-proud headliners show us all what thriving queer futures look like,” said Kim Salvaggio, CEO of The Center on Colfax. “Denver Pride’s 52-year history exemplifies protest and joy. These performers inspire us all to honor our roots, celebrate this moment, and fight for the future we deserve.”

The Center Stage: Icons of Performance

On Sunday, June 28, the PrideFest Center Stage on 16th Street will host a trio of powerhouse performers. Leading the pack is Nini Coco, the Denver-based finalist from the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Joining them is Pattie Gonia, the celebrated environmental activist and drag icon known for blending performance art with a message of sustainability. Rounding out the Sunday lineup is King Molasses, the Nigerian-American performer who made history in 2025 as the winner of the world’s first televised all-drag-king competition, King of Drag.

PlayHaus Collaborations: Reclaiming the Dance Floor

A major highlight of the 2026 season is the collaboration with PlayHaus, a queer-led collective redefining Colorado nightlife. The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 26, at the Fillmore Auditorium with a party headlined by house music royalty Honey Dijon and Detroit pioneer DJ Minx.

The energy shifts to the JUNKYARD on Saturday, June 27, for the PlayHaus Dance Party. This festival-style event features Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar, the most-streamed drag artist in the world, alongside “Material Gworl” rapper Saucy Santana. The lineup also includes the Dutch-Caribbean duo Shermanology and PlayHaus founder Matt Suave, whose work has been championed by icons like Lady Gaga.

“The LGBTQ+ community in Denver is so rich with talent—full of amazing musicians, drag performers, artists and more,” said Shayna P, Co-Founder of PlayHaus. “PlayHaus is honored for the opportunity to showcase what Colorado’s Queer community has to offer to the world. We are even more delighted to help to bring globally respected artists to celebrate Pride with us here in the Mile High City.”

Celebration with a Purpose

While the glitter and beats take center stage, the impact of the event is deeply practical. Proceeds from these events directly fund The Center on Colfax, supporting vital year-round services including mental health programs, youth resources, and advocacy for trans individuals and older adults.

In Denver, the message for 2026 is clear: Pride is a party, but it is also a direct investment in the lives and safety of the LGBTQ+ community. Tickets for the PlayHaus events are currently available at PlayHausPride.com.

Photos courtesy of social media