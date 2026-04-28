A Landmark for Rural Pride: Minnesota Commemorates LGBTQ+ History

In the quiet, rural landscape of Pine City, Minnesota, a new monument is set to redefine the way the state remembers its history. Located about an hour north of the Twin Cities, this small community of roughly 3,100 residents is preparing to dedicate a historic marker that honors the origins of East Central Minnesota Pride. Founded in 2005, the organization is recognized by its members as the first rural Pride organization in the United States, proving that the struggle for visibility and community is not exclusive to major metropolitan areas.

The marker, which is scheduled for dedication on May 28, will find its home in Voyager Park. This site holds significant emotional weight for the community, as it is the very location where the group held its first official celebration over two decades ago. At a time when many LGBTQ+ individuals felt forced to move to urban centers to find safety, the founders of East Central Minnesota Pride—originally a support group for gay, bisexual, and questioning men—chose to stay and build a home where they were. Nathan Johnson, the group’s secretary, noted the profound impact of this permanence, stating, “This says to LGBTQ people you don’t have to flee to the big city.”

The path to erecting the monument was a journey of local governance and advocacy. The Pine City Council approved the project following a narrow vote, which was ultimately decided by a tiebreaker from Mayor Kent Bombard. His husband, Aaron Bombard, currently serves as the president of East Central Minnesota Pride. For Aaron, the marker represents a vital step in historical preservation. “LGBTQ+ history is so often not documented, and I think there’s a big push for that now,” he tells The Advocate. “This is going to be huge for us. But it’s also going to be a huge part of just documenting the community’s history.”

The project, which carries a projected price tag of approximately $7,000, received support from the Minnesota Historical Society and a state fund dedicated to preserving local arts and culture. While the state’s registry of historical markers is vast, this monument is particularly notable as it is believed to be the first on the registry specifically dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

For many, the marker is a symbol of belonging. Nathan Johnson emphasized that the monument serves as a reminder that rural spaces can be inclusive. “The rural LGBTQ stories are often overlooked,” Johnson says. “This puts greater Minnesota on the map of LGBTQ history.” He further reflected on the message the marker sends to those outside the community: “You can live; you can build community; you can belong right in Pine City, Minnesota.” By documenting this legacy, Pine City is ensuring that future generations know they have a place in the history of the North Star State.