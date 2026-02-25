Doing His Thing: Elis Lundholm’s Historic Olympic Debut

Elis Lundholm made history earlier this month as the first transgender athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics. This milestone at the Milan-Cortina Games highlights a significant moment in the evolving landscape of gender inclusion in international sports.

Despite identifying as a man, Lundholm participated in the women’s freestyle ski competitions, a decision rooted in his athletic qualifications. “I have always been treated well,” Lundholm tells Swedish media before the Games, referring to the support of his peers. “I came out and identified as a man. But I compete against women because they have the same qualifications as me. And that’s okay with everyone.”

Lundholm’s focus remained on his performance rather than the noise surrounding his participation. When asked about potential public criticism, he remained steadfast: “Of course it’s something I thought about … But then I do my thing and I don’t give a damn.”

This sense of confidence was mirrored by his support system. The Swedish Olympic Committee and the Swedish Ski Association both pledged to protect him from online harassment, while Robert Hansson, Director of Moguls at the Swedish Ski Association, praised the culture of the skiing community. “I am so happy when I see the attitude of young skiers,” Hansson remarks, noting both Lundholm’s poise and the inclusive environment of the sport.

Ultimately, Lundholm’s Olympic debut was defined more by his resilience and the support of his teammates than by the broader political debates. After finishing 25th in his events, he remained focused on the sport itself: “I am happy to have put down the run,” he says. “It was not the best run, there were some things to fix, but I am happy.” For Lundholm, the victory wasn’t just in the results, but in the ability to compete as himself on the world’s biggest stage.