Murry Foust NKU Student Found Dead, Family Launches Scholarship

The agonizing, weeks-long search for a missing Northern Kentucky University student ended in heartbreak late Sunday night when an independent search party discovered the body of 22-year-old Murry Foust. Foust, a transgender senior fine arts major who is reported to have been a trans man early in his transition using he/they pronouns, had been missing since late April after leaving for a class they never arrived at. Following the devastating news, Foust’s family and the university community have quickly mobilized to ensure that the young artist’s vibrant legacy will endure, announcing the creation of a dedicated scholarship fund to support future art students.

Foust was last seen on April 27, and despite intense search efforts involving local authorities and specialized volunteer search groups, no trace of the student was found for nearly a month. The university community held onto hope, even observing a moment of silence during the May 9 commencement ceremony where Foust had been scheduled to walk across the stage and receive a diploma. The search finally came to an end in Wilder, Kentucky, where an independent search team located Foust’s body near an old industrial park off Licking Pike. While the Covington Police Department and Wilder Police Department continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death alongside the Campbell County Coroner’s Office, officials have explicitly stated that they do not suspect foul play.

In a public press release, Covington Police Captain Justin Bradbury expressed the collective grief of the law enforcement and local communities. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Foust family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. While we are saddened by this loss, we hope this development can provide the family with some answers and a measure of closure,” Bradbury states. Northern Kentucky University similarly shared its profound sorrow, releasing a statement that reads, “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of our student, Murry (Alexis) Foust. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and all who knew them. This is a profound loss for our campus community.”

Amidst unimaginable grief, Foust’s family chose to focus on the love and creativity that defined the 22-year-old’s life. Rather than letting the tragedy be the final word, Foust’s mother, Jennifer Heise Foust, announced on Facebook that the family is launching an art scholarship fund and plans to establish a nonprofit organization in their child’s name. The initiative aims to provide financial support to fine arts students, ensuring that Foust’s passion for creativity continues to inspire others on campus, where Foust’s own artwork remains proudly displayed on the walls of the Corbett Theater.

In a deeply moving social media post, Jennifer Heise Foust expressed her gratitude to the community for their overwhelming emotional and financial support, which included thousands of dollars raised to assist the family. “Thank you to everyone in the community for helping us start the art scholarship fund in honor of our child,” she writes. “Whether you knew them as Murry, Marie or Lexi, we appreciate your kindness and generosity in making sure their love of art lives on. While our hearts are broken and this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we can only pray that finding them provides closure and comfort to everyone who is hurting.”