Urgent Search Intensifies for Missing Trans NKU Student Murry Foust

The community of Covington, Kentucky, and the campus of Northern Kentucky University (NKU) are on high alert as the search for 22-year-old Murry Foust enters a critical stage. Foust, a transgender woman and fine arts major who was set to graduate next week, has not been seen since Monday, April 27. The disappearance has sparked a massive mobilization of police, professional search teams, and distraught friends who describe the behavior as completely out of character.

Foust was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on her way to a class she never attended. In the days following her disappearance, a series of troubling discoveries have deepened the concern. Authorities and friends confirmed that Foust’s car was found abandoned in the Latonia neighborhood, just a block from her apartment. Perhaps more concerning was the discovery of her cellphone inside her residence and her backpack on the NKU campus, suggesting a fragmented timeline that has left investigators searching for answers.

“Murry has never done this before and was in good spirits before they went missing,” says Charlie King, a close friend who has been instrumental in spreading awareness online. King emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that Foust manages documented mental health disorders that require medication. “This behavior is unheard of for Foust, and we are all panicking,” King adds.

The Covington Police Department, which initially stated the disappearance did not meet the criteria for a missing person report, has since escalated its efforts. Detectives are now canvassing the Latonia area, and EquuSearch Midwest has joined the effort, deploying drones and foot search teams. Surveillance footage released by police shows Foust walking in Latonia carrying a tan or yellow backpack—the same bag later recovered on campus.

Northern Kentucky University has also expressed deep concern for the student’s safety. Chief Communications Officer Corey Best issued a statement saying, “Northern Kentucky University is aware that one of our students, Murry (Alexis) Foust, has been reported missing. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and all those impacted.”

Foust is described as a white woman, approximately 5’7″ tall, with shoulder-length black dyed hair, choppy bangs, and brown eyes. She is known for several distinctive tattoos, including a geometric striped pattern on her elbow, a ram skull on her upper arm, and a depiction of a crucified Jesus on her shin. As the search continues, friend Eve Miller summarized the community’s fear: “We don’t know what happened. They could be in danger.” Anyone with information is urged to contact the Covington Police Department immediately.

Photo courtesy of Covington Police Department