Run With Pride This June for The Alana Faith Chen Foundation

Kick off Pride Month with the 7th Annual Run for Alana. This event is hosted by the Alana Faith Chen Foundation to bring together the community to honor Alana’s legacy and celebrate Pride and raise $10,000 for LGBTQ+ mental health resourcing in Boulder and Denver.

“We started this foundation in honor of Alana Chen, who we lost to suicide in 2019 after she experienced years of conversion therapy that deeply affected her mental health,” says Carissa Chen, co-founder of the Alana Faith Chen Foundation. “To carry on Alana’s legacy, our mission is to ensure LGBTQ+ people at risk of suicide have access to the mental health treatment and therapy they need.” Learn more about Alana’s story here.

Everyone walks or runs three miles to honor Alana’s life, her kindness, and her light. They run for the LGBTQ+ community—because access to affirming mental healthcare can save lives. No one should feel alone or unworthy of love. They run for change—because LGBTQ+ youth are more than three times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight/cis counterparts. Every mile someone runs is a reminder that the foundation can do more to support them. Every step taken, every dollar raised, and every story shared helps further the work of the Alana Faith Chen Foundation. Your participation directly supports programs that offer vital resources, therapy access, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ folks.

For those not in Denver, sign up to participate virtually from anywhere in the world. Walk, jog, or run in your neighborhood or on a treadmill, and don’t forget to share your journey on social media. Tag @alanafaithchenfoundation so we can celebrate your support together. The in-person event takes place at Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake starting at 10 a.m., followed by an afterparty with free beer, ice cream, music, and a prize giveaway.

Photo by amberjackphotos