Media Has Field Day Over Kristi Noem’s Alleged ‘Bimbo’ Husband

On March 31, the Daily Mail published a tabloid story about former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Husband, Bryon Noem, and his alleged “secret double life.”

The report has yet to be verified by other, more credible sources. However, leaked photos are circulating in the media that potentially corroborate the story. And despite the lack of verification, the story is plastered across social media platforms.

What is the story?

The tabloid alleges that Bryon Noem paid three sex workers over $25,000 as he admired their “huge, huge ridiculous boobs.” The Daily Mail investigation included messages in which Bryon allegedly told a sex worker he wanted her to turn him “into a woman.”

The majority of the speculation that has surfaced in the days since publication of the report has surrounded Bryon’s alleged desire for “bimbofication,” a “practice, kink and/or fetish that involves role-playing and transforming oneself into a stereotypical portrayal of a ‘bimbo.’”

Multiple images in the Daily Mail’s report show Bryon wearing different makeshift breast plates made with balloons and crop tops.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” a spokesperson for Kristi Noem told the New York Post.

When asked about the story, Trump told the Daily Mail that while he was not aware of the case and added “That’s too bad.”

Should we care?

This is a case of the media taking a story and running with it. If it is true, we are not here to shame Bryon Noem. Bryon’s “cross-dressing scandal,” as the tabloid has dubbed the report, may very well be an exploration or expression of gender. Everyone should have the right to do so, and to do so freely.

However, Bryon’s spouse and her strong political affiliations bring a certain element to the case. Whether or not this tabloid story is verified, it has a not-so-subtle ring of irony.

Former Secretary Noem has, for a long period of time, opposed queer and trans rights. As Governor of South Dakota, she signed into law an act that allowed for open discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, banned trans girls from sports, and banned gender-affirming care for trans youth. And that is just one of the many harmful policies that went into effect during her term.

During her time leading DHS, Noem continued with her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, targeting LGBTQ+ migrants.

Cross-dressing is not the same as transgender. Cross-dressing is a form of gender expression that is ungendered. But, Noem and her ideal policies would not allow for freedoms in gender expression.

In reality, this is an uncorroborated story with which the media has had a field day. It is most likely a result of the “cancel-culture”. Nevertheless, Noem propagates hate and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric; the media seems to wonder if a scandal gaining such traction is karmic.

Photos courtesy of social media