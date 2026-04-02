Meow Wolf Presents Absolute Rubbish: EXTRA Terrestrial

Tonight, Denver’s Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf transforms into a cosmic runway for Absolute Rubbish: EXTRA Terrestrial, the latest installment of the venue’s signature “trashion” show series.

This event challenges local designers to look past the stars and into the bin, creating high-concept wearable art entirely from discarded, upcycled, and sustainable materials. By merging interdimensional aesthetics with environmental consciousness, the show proves that one person’s waste is another’s couture masterpiece.

The evening is more than just a traditional walk down the runway; it is a full-scale performance art spectacle. Hosted by Alisha Sweeney of Indie 102.3, the event features beats by DJ Blaque Gurl and a special performance by Gale Force. Attendees can expect to see innovative garments that explore astronomical themes while tackling the messy realities of environmental harm. The collaboration with Southwest Airlines’ “Repurpose with Purpose” program further anchors the event in sustainability, as designers often incorporate retired airline seat leather and other industrial refuse into their galactic looks.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for a cocktail hour where “dumpster chic” is the encouraged dress code. Guests are invited to showcase their own sustainable fits for a chance to win prizes in the Trashiest Lewk contest. The main show begins at 8:00p.m., offering a high-energy revolution that aims to make guests rethink their relationship with fast fashion.

For those looking to keep the momentum going, the night continues with an official afterparty at Sips (with a Z) featuring music by NotMeghan. Whether you are a VIP sitting runway-side or a general admission guest navigating the orbit of the Perplexiplex, tonight’s show promises a stellar fusion of style, activism, and immersive art that ensures Mother Earth remains the ultimate fashion icon.

Get tickets here.

Image courtesy of Meow Wolf