Celebrating Community and Care at the 2026 Envision:You Garden Party

On Saturday, May 16, the lush, vibrant corridors of the Denver Botanic Gardens will transform into a space of “communal joy and festivity” as the annual Envision:You Garden Party returns. From 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m., supporters, advocates, and community members will gather at 1007 York Street to celebrate a milestone year for LGBTQ+ mental health in Colorado.

This year’s event carries a unique significance, marking the first Garden Party since the formal integration of Envision:You programs into the Denver Family Institute (DFI). This partnership represents a powerful union between two organizations dedicated to removing barriers to care and advancing identity-affirming therapy practices across the state.

A Legacy Rooted in Community

What is now a premier event attended by over 300 supporters had humble beginnings. Founded in 2018, Envision:You was born from a critical need to close behavioral healthcare gaps for LGBTQ+ Coloradans. The very first Garden Party wasn’t held in a world-class botanical garden, but rather in a board member’s backyard.

Reflecting on this journey, organizers highlight how the event has grown alongside the organization’s impact. The transition to the Denver Family Institute is the latest chapter in this evolution. According to DFI leadership:

“This year, we are celebrating a new chapter with DFI and Envision:You, an integration that strengthens our ability to deliver accessible, affirming mental health care for the LGBTQIA+ community across Colorado.”

What to Expect: Whimsy, Awards, and Advocacy

Guests attending this year’s festivities can expect an evening that balances lighthearted celebration with deep-rooted purpose. The popular Jordan Chavez returns as the evening’s emcee, and attendees will be treated to a performance by the captivating Denver-based drag performer, Gila Moonstar.

In a departure from previous years,award nominations were opened to the community, resulting in a staggering 27 nominations. Three honors will be presented—to two individuals and one organization—recognizing their tireless efforts to support mental health equity and the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado.

The atmosphere is designed to be as inclusive as it is enchanting. The suggested attire is “whimsical, garden cocktail,” though the organizers emphasize that this is open to personal interpretation. “We encourage folks to come as they are!” the invitation notes, underscoring the event’s commitment to authenticity. Tiered ticket pricing is offered as a way to keep this event accessible to the community. Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers, craft mocktails, and light alcoholic beverages as they mingle among the blooms.

The Power of Visibility

In a national climate where LGBTQ+ rights and mental health resources are often under scrutiny, the Garden Party serves as more than just a fundraiser; it is a statement of resilience.

“There is power and resistance in queerness and joy being visible, as well as a privilege not experienced by queer communities nationally,” the organization shares. “This year in particular, it is important to highlight community care as a form of advocacy.”

By attending, guests are directly contributing to the expansion of mental health services and community programming. Funds raised will go toward advancing affinity-based, identity-affirming practices in both therapy rooms and training spaces.

How the Money Helps

Support generated through the Garden Party allows DFI and Envision:You to continue their mission of systemic change.This includes:

Affirming Care: Removing barriers to mental health services for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Removing barriers to mental health services for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Training: Equipping therapists with the tools to provide identity-affirming, intersectional care.

Equipping therapists with the tools to provide identity-affirming, intersectional care. Community Programming: Creating safe spaces for queer Coloradans to connect and thrive.

As the organizers aptly put it, attending the Garden Party is an act of solidarity: “Attending the Garden Party goes beyond supporting our organization, but supports expanding mental health services and community programming for Coloradans.”

For those interested in further supporting the mission, sponsorship opportunities are also available. Whether you are a long-time supporter or a first-time attendee, this year’s Garden Party promises to be a landmark celebration of how far the community has come—and a vital investment in where it is going.

Event Details & Tickets

If you are looking to support queer mental health while enjoying one of Denver’s most beautiful venues, tickets are available now.

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Photos and images courtesy of Envision:You