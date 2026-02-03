Here’s a New One: Malaysian Minister Says ‘Work Stress Makes People Gay’?

There are plenty of base-less and prejudiced “causes” that have been suggested over time for what might “make” an individual “gay.” This one takes the cake.

Zulkifli Hasan, a Malaysian minister, has sparked online backlash after listing work stress as a primary contributor to “LGBT-related behavior” alongside social influence and a reduced religious devotion. Said “LGBT-related activities” are illegal in Malaysia, punishable by criminal prosecution.

An output of backlash has resulted in the wake of Hasan’s statement. Malaysians have taken to social media to mock the minister. The most prominent ridicule to surface is surrounding the minister’s own work ethic, saying he must not work very hard—with some suggesting that his workload should be increased to test his claims. Others joke that they are surprised their entire office is not gay.

Thilaga Sulathireh, a member of the LGBTQ+ rights group Justice For Sister based in Malaysia, has spoken out, calling for the misinformation to be retracted and corrected. “The fact is, diversity in sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics is completely natural and normal,” Sulathireh says. Health organizations among the likes of the World Health Organization and World Medical Association have recognized sexual orientation and gender identity as human characteristics that naturally vary.

In the 21st century, it is disappointing to see the way homophobia and ignorance continues to plague our world. The spread of misinformation, and discriminatory speech perpetuates hate. When conspiracy theories and prejudiced beliefs are passed off as fact by officials with authority, it is incredibly harmful. And, frankly, it makes those officials appear uneducated.

A person cannot be “made gay.” We are born exactly as we are. As humans, we are all unique, with variabilities in each characteristic that makes up our being.

Photo courtesy of social media