Colorado Ballet Delivers a Gatsby that Dazzles, Haunts, and Thrills

In 2026, when so many of us are juggling curated identities and quiet longing, The Great Gatsby feels less like a relic of the Roaring 20s and more like a mirror. Colorado Ballet’s new production leans into that tension—the glitter, the ache, and the fragile dreams that still pulse beneath the surface of modern life.

Colorado Ballet invite the audience into the emotional architecture of Gatsby’s world, brought to life through a fusion of classical ballet, authentic 1920s dance styles—Charleston, Foxtrot, Tango—and cinematic storytelling. The orchestra amplifies that immersion, layering the space with a jazz‑infused score that surges with the era’s restless energy. Glamorous costumes and evocative sets complete the transformation, inviting audiences into a decade defined by excess, reinvention, and heartbreak.

As Artistic Director Gil Boggs notes, the visual world of this ballet “will transport audiences straight into the heart of the 1920s,” capturing both the era’s exuberance and the shadows that linger just beyond the champagne glow.

Choreographer Jorden Morris roots the work in the emotional contradictions that make Gatsby timeless, explaining, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore timeless themes—humanity, ambition, love, nostalgia, and loss. Gatsby is a romantic dreamer, trapped by ambition and delusion, a victim of his own devices.”

It’s in that interplay—between spectacle and sincerity, between the Jazz Age fantasy and the emotional truths beneath it—that this Gatsby finds its resonance in 2026.

My friend, Teneke Warren attended opening weekend and described the ballet as a “perfect synthesis of classical themes and Jazz Era spunk,” calling the visually stunning performance a “paragon of American literature,” and a show that everyone can enjoy.

The Great Gatsby runs for one more weekend at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, from Friday, February 6 through Sunday, February 8. Tickets start at $40 and are available at coloradoballet.org or by calling (303) 339‑1637.

For those wanting to extend the experience, Colorado Ballet is partnering with Dazzle to present “A Gatsby Inspired Evening” on Saturday between the matinee and evening performances. A ticket to either the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. show is required for entry.

Step into the past and “raise a glass, chase the green light, and celebrate a night where the jazz never stops.”

Images courtesy of Colorado Ballet