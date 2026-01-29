Meet Bree Fram: From Space Force to Congress

Trump’s policy of removing Americans from critical roles backfired when he revoked Bree Fram’s ability to serve in the Space Force. Now, she is running for Congress right under his nose. A wife and mother of two, Fram has long championed equality and productivity for future generations. Her identity as a transgender woman came to light during her service, and she served faithfully for over 23 years until Trump’s administration forced her out. A colonel and decorated veteran, Fram earned five major merits over her career, demonstrating her dedication and excellence in the Space Force. When the ban on transgender service was announced, Fram seized the moment to fight back—not with anger, but with action, launching a congressional campaign aimed at changing the rules from within.

Fram is running in Virginia’s 11th District, having announced her campaign earlier this year. She is motivated not by resentment, but by her core belief that government must protect dignity, opportunity, and rights for all. Her platform focuses on affordable communities, inclusion, economic vibrancy, and the protection of fundamental rights such as speech, assembly, and bodily autonomy. Fram’s candidacy is positioned as a forward-looking challenge to restrictive policies, demonstrating that lived experience can guide public service effectively.

If elected, Fram would become the first openly transgender colonel and the second openly transgender member of Congress, cementing her career as one led by equality and service for all Americans. In today’s shifting political climate, she could serve as a beacon for trans-inclusive policy and broader equality initiatives. Her campaign also responds directly to the anti-trans rhetoric embedded in military policy, showing how individuals can resist and reshape systemic barriers. Notably, Fram acknowledges the potential for institutional pushback, demonstrating both courage and resolve—qualities currently absent in much of the Trump administration.

Fram’s extensive experience in the Space Force provides her with a strong foundation. Having lived through governmental suppression, she understands the challenges marginalized communities face and is equipped to guide policy with insight, empathy, and practical vision. Her voice in Congress could foster a government that serves all people more effectively, anticipating issues before crises arise rather than reacting to extremes.

Virginia is poised for a success story. While the state is generally accepting, particularly in the northern regions, its Southern roots mean progress here can influence neighboring conservative states. Tight-knit Southern communities may initially view change as a threat, but tangible benefits from inclusive policies could inspire broader adoption. Fram’s campaign shows that meaningful progress can ripple outward, one state at a time. If she wins, her leadership could set a precedent for inclusive, forward-thinking governance across the region and beyond.

Bree Fram’s journey from being forced out of the Space Force to running for Congress is more than a political statement; it is a testament to resilience, service, and the belief that one person’s courage can reshape the rules for generations to come. If Fram isn’t your hero yet, she will be soon.

Photo courtesy of social media