Vail in the Summer: Where the Mountains Meet the Menu

There’s a moment in summer in Vail—usually somewhere between your first blood orange spritz and a deep breath of pine-sweet mountain air—when you realize this place was never just about winter.

Summer in Vail trades powder days for patio afternoons, scenic gondola rides, wildflower-covered trails, and lingering dinners that stretch comfortably into the mountain night. The energy softens here once the snow melts. The village exhales. And suddenly the entire town feels less like a ski destination and more like Colorado’s most glamorous alpine dinner party.

The gondola ride begins quietly, floating above emerald Aspen groves, rushing creeks, and hillsides painted with bursts of columbines and lupine before opening to sweeping mountain views that feel almost cinematic. At Adventure Ridge, the pace shifts into full summer mode with zip lines, alpine coasters, hiking trails, and downhill bike runs that leave cheeks sun-flushed and appetites fully earned.

But the real magic of Vail begins after the adventure.

At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, brunch feels less like a meal and more like a luxury ritual. Sunlight pours across the terrace while espresso martinis, chilled rosé, and perfectly garnished Bloody Marys circulate through tables glowing from early hikes and late mornings. Plates arrive layered with buttery pastries, ripe seasonal fruit, rich Benedicts, and crisp potatoes executed with the kind of effortless polish luxury resorts somehow make look easy.

Nobody rushes in Vail in the summer. That’s part of the charm.

One cocktail turns into two. Brunch quietly drifts into afternoon spa treatments or a slow stroll through the village where flower boxes spill over balconies and patios pulse with conversation, live music, and the soft clink of wine glasses catching the afternoon sun.

By midday, Vail Village hums with Colorado summer energy. The farmers market fills the streets with warm sourdough, Palisade peaches, local cheeses, mountain honey, fresh flowers, and enough artisan goods to convince almost anyone they suddenly need a picnic basket and linen wardrobe. Aperol spritzes glow orange across crowded patios while acoustic music drifts through the village like a perfectly curated soundtrack.

And then evening arrives, and Vail shifts gears entirely as hungry hikers head out for a delicious dinner at one of Vail’s multitudes of fine dining options. Sweet Basil, Cucina, Matsuhisa, and Chasing Rabbits are just a few of the many places to enjoy a meal that will surely be one to remember.

At Chasing Rabbits, dinner becomes spectacle. The sprawling restaurant and nightlife concept layers velvet textures, moody lighting, live performances, art-filled rooms, and smoky craft cocktails into an atmosphere that feels equal parts supper club and glamorous fever dream. The food holds its own against the theatrics—luxury ingredients, bold flavors, playful presentation, and richly layered dishes designed to match the room’s dramatic energy.

It’s the kind of place where dinner never really ends. One moment you’re lingering over cocktails and dessert, the next you’ve wandered into another room where music pulses through the crowd and the entire night somehow escalated without warning.

That’s the thing about Vail in the summer. It invites you to linger.

To take the gondola instead of sitting in traffic. To stretch brunch into midafternoon. To order another bottle of wine because nobody has anywhere else to be.

Winter may have built Vail’s reputation, but summer reveals its softer side—lush, indulgent, vibrant, and deliciously unhurried.

And once you experience it this way, with mountain air still clinging to your skin and the glow of dinner lingering long after sunset, it stops feeling like a vacation and starts feeling like a ritual.

Photos courtesy of Vail Department of Tourism