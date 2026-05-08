Savoring Community: The Impact of Denver Pride’s Eating Out with Pride

This year, Denver Pride is extending it’s celebration even beyond June with the Eating Out with Pride campaign, a city-wide culinary celebration that transforms a simple meal into a powerful act of community support. This initiative invites residents and visitors to dine at participating restaurants, bars, and cafes where their patronage directly contributes The Center on Colfax. Every cocktail sipped and every appetizer shared helps fund this organization that provides essential, year-round resources and safe spaces for Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community.

By choosing to visit these queer-affirming spaces, diners ensure that the celebration of Pride extends far beyond the final weekend of the festival. Whether you are craving a late-night slice of pizza, an elegant brunch, or a quick morning coffee, the diverse array of participating local businesses ensures there is something for every palate. The funds raised through these partnerships power free programs and services that serve as a lifeline for many, making the Denver culinary scene a cornerstone of local activism and solidarity.

To help you plan your “Gay Agenda” for the season, here is the full list of participating partners and their specific contributions to the cause: