Savoring Community: The Impact of Denver Pride’s Eating Out with Pride

This year, Denver Pride is extending it’s celebration even beyond June with the Eating Out with Pride campaign, a city-wide culinary celebration that transforms a simple meal into a powerful act of community support. This initiative invites residents and visitors to dine at participating restaurants, bars, and cafes where their patronage directly contributes The Center on Colfax. Every cocktail sipped and every appetizer shared helps fund this organization that provides essential, year-round resources and safe spaces for Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community.
By choosing to visit these queer-affirming spaces, diners ensure that the celebration of Pride extends far beyond the final weekend of the festival. Whether you are craving a late-night slice of pizza, an elegant brunch, or a quick morning coffee, the diverse array of participating local businesses ensures there is something for every palate. The funds raised through these partnerships power free programs and services that serve as a lifeline for many, making the Denver culinary scene a cornerstone of local activism and solidarity.
To help you plan your “Gay Agenda” for the season, here is the full list of participating partners and their specific contributions to the cause:
- Via313: Contributing a portion of all Pride Menu sales throughout the months of May, June, and July.
- Watercourse Foods: Donating 20% of all Pride Menu item sales during the month of June.
- Steuben’s: Donating 20% of all Pride Menu item sales throughout June.
- Ace Eat Serve: Contributing 20% of all Pride Menu item sales for the entire month of June.
- Bar 404: Donating 10% of all Pride Menu drink sales throughout June.
- The Brown Palace: Contributing 10% of all specialty Pride cocktail sales in June.
- BEZEL: Donating $2 from every specialty Pride cocktail sold in June.
- Quince Coffee House: Donating $1 from all Pride Menu specialty drink sales during June.
- Four Seasons / EDGE Bar: Contributing $1 from every specialty Pride cocktail sold in June.
- Voodoo Doughnuts: Donating $0.25 from each Pride Bar sold at the Colfax and Broadway locations in June.
- Number38: Offering guests the opportunity to round up their bills to the nearest dollar all month long in June.
- Sexy Pizza: Donating 10% of all sales at all four Denver locations on Tuesday, June 9th.
- Queen City Collective Coffee: Contributing $1 from every Pride special sold across all seven locations from June 25 to June 28.
- Birdcall: Donating a portion of sales at all Denver metro locations (date to be determined).
- Urban Cowboy: Contributing 10% of bar sales on Sunday, June 28.
- Modern Market: Donating 25% of sales at the downtown location on Sunday, June 28 when diners use the code “GIVEBACK.”