The People’s Protest: ‘This Is What Community Looks Like’

A “calm, resource-filled gathering;” a protest designed to be useful and informative. Instead of a loud act of protest, The People’s Protest has organized an educational event, a community hub to give people the tools to act.

What: The People’s Protest

When: Sunday, February 15 from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol Lawn, Denver

The event will be hosted by VIBE Gym & Wellness, along with DY Cyn, Good Bones Coffee, The Center on Colfax, Milat Koris for Congress, and other local Denver artists and organizers.

If you are lost and don’t know how to help, you are not alone. The People’s Protest aims to provide a space where you can meet other people who care and come away with the resources you need to join the cause.

There will be tables with information, voter registration, sign-making, and real, tangible steps forward.

The plethora of information will include Know Your Rights training, scripts and steps to call your senators, ICE whistles, info cards, stickers, magnets, wristbands, and guides on what to do if ICE comes to your door.

The Trump Administration is hell-bent on silencing us, using violence and injustice to distract. ICE is a gross abuse of power that indiscriminately targets us: the opposition. They are capturing our people, killing our people, and using the rage they create to divert our attention from the horrific crimes that are being exposed about the powerful and rich that run our country. We will not let them fool us.

Command over the flow of information is the number-one tactic of control for an authoritative leader. The People’s Protest aims to combat the disinformation of the state by informing our community.

Information is coming from all directions, with little fact checking and lots of bias. The People’s Protest is an opportunity for access to resources and the raw facts in one place.

Bring your friends; grab a coffee, and join the community. Safety. Education. Neighborly care. We will not fight hate with hate; we will beat it with love. “Walk away knowing exactly what to do next.”

Reporte actividad de ICE: Llame 1-844-864-8341

Report ICE Activity: Call 1-844-864-8341

Photo courtesy of Vibe