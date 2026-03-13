SCENE REPORT: Winter Nights, Two Very Different Rooms

A Haute Mess at the Chalet

San Francisco has always had a soft spot for a good dress code, but the winter solstice soirée hosted by designer and fashion producer Patrick John L. Sasan felt like stepping into a fashion editorial disguised as a holiday party.

Jessica Wilson Photography

Guests arrived in silk gowns, tuxedos, fur stoles and velvet tailoring, the kind of crowd that understands instinctively that the longest night of the year deserves a little theater. The room itself leaned intimate and cinematic. Tall white tapers flickered from silver candelabras while tables piled high with grapes, striped eggplants, crackers and jewel toned macarons looked like something lifted straight out of a Dutch still life painting.

Jessica Wilson Photography

Champagne bottles chilled beside towers of coupe glasses while photographers moved quietly through the room, capturing flashes of velvet sleeves, polished shoes and the occasional dramatic fur draped over a shoulder. Every few minutes someone would pause mid conversation to admire a jacket or compliment a gown, which in a fashion crowd counts as its own kind of currency.

Jessica Wilson Photography

Sasan, who has built his reputation producing bold fashion moments for designers and creatives across the city, curated the evening as both a gathering and a visual experience. Ponzi Vineyards poured Reserve Pinot Noir and sparkling Blanc de Blancs while guests drifted between conversations about upcoming collections, collaborations and the strange joy of dressing up simply because the calendar asked for it.

Jessica Wilson Photography

What made the night feel distinct from a typical fashion crowd gathering was the warmth of it. There was polish, yes, but also ease. Guests leaned against bookshelves, traded stories, topped off glasses for friends and strangers alike. The energy felt like a creative salon where people had permission to relax into the moment and remember that style is supposed to be fun.

Jessica Wilson Photography

In a city that sometimes forgets how enjoyable it is to simply look good and celebrate each other, the solstice soirée landed like a small reminder. Sometimes the best creative spark starts with a well dressed room and a bottle of good wine making its way slowly around the table.

Jessica Wilson Photography

Late Night at the de Young: Art of Manga

Across town, the energy looked very different under the copper tower of the de Young Museum, where the museum’s Late Night Editions series turned the galleries into one of the most social rooms in Golden Gate Park.

The theme was Art of Manga, and the crowd showed up ready to participate. Some guests leaned fully into cosplay, posing proudly in bright blue anime armor or playful character looks. Others arrived in cocktail attire or their best museum night outfits. The result felt perfectly San Francisco, a mix of fandom, fashion and people who simply love a good reason to wander a museum after dark.

Chloe Jackman Photography

Inside, the galleries buzzed with movement. Visitors packed the manga exhibition, studying bold character panels stretched across bright blue walls while debating favorite series with friends.

Chloe Jackman Photography

Nearby, people lingered in front of contemporary installations and photography shows, drinks in hand, the usual museum quiet replaced with a steady murmur of conversation.

Elsewhere in the building, guests gathered around a large sake barrel where staff poured small tasting cups for curious newcomers and longtime fans alike.

Chloe Jackman Photography

Food stations and bars kept the crowd circulating, while the main corridors glowed with magenta lighting that made the whole museum feel unexpectedly cinematic.

The fashion of the night was its own kind of exhibit. One guest paired patterned batik trousers with a blazer and blue cap. Another arrived in a sleek black velvet dress with lace up boots and a delicate vintage purse. Groups paused beneath the neon wash of lights for photos before heading back into the galleries.

Chloe Jackman Photography

What makes nights like this work is how easily the museum shifts from quiet institution to living room for the city’s curious. People move through the space differently. They talk more. They laugh louder. Art transforms from silent study matter into something more to experience together.

Chloe Jackman Photography

By the time the galleries began to thin out, the feeling in the building was clear. The de Young had managed the rare trick of making a major museum feel playful without losing any of its gravity. A little fandom, a little fashion and a lot of people wandering through art with genuine curiosity.

In a city that thrives on creative crossovers, it felt like exactly the kind of night San Francisco does best.

Chloe Jackman Photography

This has always been a city that thrives on rooms like these. One night you are sipping Pinot beside a fireplace surrounded by silk gowns. The next you are wandering a museum after dark with noodles in one hand and a sake tasting in the other.

Two very different nights, but the same idea underneath both of them. San Francisco still runs on rooms full of people who show up to see what the rest of the city is dreaming up.

Featured image credit: Jessica Wilson Photography