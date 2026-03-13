Denver Gay Men’s Chorus: ‘Building Community Through Music’

Protest. Celebration. Empowerment. Activism. Art. All in one show. You don’t want to miss it.

The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus is putting on a show: The Pursuit of Happiness: Warding The Freedoms of America.

What is it?

The concert will be a medley of “song, storytelling, and community”. The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus (DGMC) is presenting an experimental performance of the beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community while paying tribute to the community’s legends. It will center the voices and narratives that have gone unheard, and those that are unheard in the present political climate.

“Building community through music.”

The DGMC was founded in 1982, and since then, they have served as a “catalyst for change” for the queer community. They will be leaning into the strengths of intersectionality that have proven to be powerful in our history of resistance and change-making. As a part of a marginalized group, the LGBTQ+ community supports other under-represented groups. The DGMC is using this concert to bring attention to those who are feeling the ramifications of our current, oppressive federal government: people of color, immigrants, and transgender and nonbinary people. Screenshot

Why should you go?

The goal of the concert is to motivate people into action. The DGMC has been vocal about their intentions to empower their audience to fight the injustices we are seeing. The legislation banning safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and erasing queer identities. The laws that are creating stricter voting regulations and making it more difficult for marginalized groups to get to the polls. The exponential increase in racial profiling.

Historically, community, and collective spaces like that in which the DGMC is creating are where change begins. Be a part of the change.

How do you go?

Now that I (hopefully) have you convinced, here are the details:

When: Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, 2:00 p.m. (ASL), 7:30 p.m.

Where: Elaine Wolf Theatre

Get tickets here.

Photo courtesy of social media.