Queer Nintendo Miis: The Long-Awaited Arrival

In Nintendo’s new Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game, Miis will be the most inclusive we’ve seen form the company. Nintendo promised 12 years ago that they would make the “more inclusive” Tomodachi game, and here it is.

The Miis can be female, male, nonbinary, or any combination of the three. Character’s dating preferences will be customizable, including none at all, and the character’s features and clothing options will be neutral, not tied to a specific gender. The Mii’s will be incredibly customizable, including voice modification.

Previously, Nintendo avatars have been quite binary. Restricted to masculine or feminine “styles,” the avatars were exclusive. There was little ability to customize, the game would make comments if the player chose outfits that didn’t go with the gender of their avatar. Avatars were unable to date other avatars of the same “style.”

In 2014, players petitioned Nintendo to allow for same-gender relationships but the company’s initial response was that they were “absolutely not trying to provide social commentary.” Months later, Nintendo apologized for “disappointing” fans, but did not make any changes to the game.

The official statement was that “if” they created a new Tomodachi series, they would “strive to design a game-play experience from the ground up that is more inclusive, and better represents all players.”

It is frustrating that it took the company 12 years to remedy the situation. In 2026, we are celebrating inclusivity that should have existed long ago. Tomodachi Life is a win for inclusivity, but it is also a reminder of the realms of daily life that remain exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

The new game Tomodachi LIfe: Living the Dream, will be available for Switch on April 16, with a compatibility for Switch 2.

