Pam Bondi, Enemy to the Trans Community, Has Been Fired

Pam Bondi’s brief but aggressive tenure as U.S. Attorney General came to an abrupt end this week when Donald Trump fired her, reportedly due to frustrations over her “handling of the Epstein files” and her failure to “move forcefully enough against political adversaries.” While her departure was sparked by internal friction with the president, her time in office was marked by a relentless campaign against the rights of transgender people, a community she targeted through sweeping federal memos and investigations.

During her time as the nation’s top law enforcement officer, Bondi utilized the Department of Justice to systematically dismantle protections for transgender Americans. One of her most significant actions was the release of a memo titled “Preventing the Mutilation of American Children,” in which she characterized gender-affirming care—a medical standard supported by every major American medical association—as “radical gender experimentation.” In the memo, Bondi wrote that the department would “not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children,” effectively framing life-saving healthcare as a criminal act.

Bondi’s hostility toward the trans community was not a new development in her career. As Florida’s attorney general, she famously fought against marriage equality, arguing in legal filings that recognizing same-sex marriages would cause “significant public harm.” Upon reaching the federal level, she escalated this rhetoric, using her position to investigate healthcare providers. She ordered the Department of Justice to “pursue investigations under the False Claims Act” for hospitals providing gender-affirming care and even pressured the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to “turn over the medical records of anyone under 19 who received gender-affirming care.”

Beyond healthcare, Bondi sought to exclude transgender individuals from public life. She established a “Title IX Special Investigations Team” within the Justice Department specifically designed to “restrict transgender women and girls from participating in women’s and girls’ sports teams and accessing facilities aligned with their gender identity.” This move was part of a broader effort to codify “biological reality” into federal law, a phrase she used to justify the removal of transgender protections. In her memos, she claimed that gender-affirming care was based on “junk science” that led to “permanently disfigured, scarred, and sterilized” patients.

While Trump publicly praised Bondi as a “Great American Patriot” upon her removal, stating that he “loves Pam,” the reality of her exit reflects the same instability that defined her oversight of the DOJ. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Todd Blanche, a former personal defense lawyer for Trump. For the transgender community, however, Bondi’s legacy is defined by her attempts to use the power of the federal government to “act decisively” against their right to exist and receive medical care, leaving behind a Department of Justice that spent much of the last year treating their identity as a “horrifying tragedy.”

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