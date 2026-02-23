Navigating Affirming Care for Neurodivergent Needs

Caring for yourself—or a loved one—who is on the autism spectrum, has ADHD, Down syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, or other neurodevelopmental differences can be incredibly challenging. Simply finding appropriate care is often difficult. When you also identify as LGBTQ+, another layer is added: You’re no longer just looking for a provider, but for one who respects and affirms identity.

It’s a hoop no one should have to jump through. Yet when a therapist misgenders someone or treats them as the wrong person, it can be confusing and deeply impactful—especially for individuals receiving neurodivergent care. Not all therapists are the same, and neither are therapy styles, so finding a place that offers individualized support for the whole family matters. Here’s your guide for finding affirming healthcare options in 2026.

For students, school counselors are often pivotal in accessing care. One personal resource is Jamie Scott at CU Boulder, a member of the TransCare team who brings lived experience into their work to provide compassionate, individualized support. If you are struggling, consider reaching out to your school’s counseling services

A strong option for play therapy across ages and abilities is Creative Counseling Colorado. Founded by a passionate play therapist, the practice emphasizes creativity, compassion, and accessibility for individuals with special needs. Another supportive option is Ardent Grove Foundation, which offers a wide range of services including body-image groups, neurofeedback, play therapy, and parent support programs.

Some providers specifically center both identity-affirming care and neurodivergence. Rainbow Circles offers groups, youth counseling, and letters for medical needs in an affirming environment. Emerge Therapy is another reliable option for supportive counseling and documentation letters. All Minds Counseling provides diverse therapy types and is well-versed in both identity-affirming care and neurodivergent support.

Higher-support therapies—especially feeding and occupational therapy—can be some of the hardest services to find. The STAR Institute stands out for the time and intention they put into individualized programs that help normalize daily activities. Their group experiences, such as bike riding camps and “Caterpillar’s Kitchen,” allow youth to participate in milestones they might otherwise miss. DevelopmentalFX is another strong option offering occupational therapy, speech therapy, and evaluations in a sensory-friendly environment.

Insights Colorado assessment and therapy is an amazing place for adults seeking autism diagnosis and other impactful mental health or life experience condition evaluations. They will make you feel at home with their literal in-a-house vibe and diverse staffing. The central location makes this one convenient; the only downside is they don’t accept Medicaid for ongoing therapy just for diagnosis evaluation.

For families seeking evaluations, Empowered Living Collective offers assessments for autism, ADHD, and a wide range of neuro-developmental and mental health conditions. Most of the providers listed above accept some form of Colorado Medicaid and many major insurance plans, though certain therapies require documented diagnoses for coverage.

There are also several self-pay providers that may qualify for tax-deductible medical expenses, most of which offer specialized therapies. The Catalyst Center offers talk therapy, EMDR, evaluations, and ketamine-assisted therapy. Green Lake Psychology provides long-term therapy options including culturally specific Jewish-centered care. Unearthing Choice focuses on holistic healing through retreats and group work, while Kinspire Health and SensAbilities Therapy utilize adaptive occupational therapy approaches with remote and family-centered care options.

For providers of mental health or aspiring providers there is an amazing resource the Nerodiversity-Affirming Psychotherapy Training Institute. Phoenix Rising is the founder and zir’s lived experience provides the ability to intersect two valid identities creating ongoing spaces of validity, training other care providers to do the same.

Finding the right care for yourself or your loved one can be life-changing. It creates a space where people are allowed to exist as they truly are—not corrected, not reshaped, but understood. In a world constantly chasing trends, sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is simply make room for difference. Being the “black sheep” can become the very thing that helps someone else finally feel seen.

Accessing affirming neurodivergent care should never feel like a scavenger hunt, yet for many families it still does. The more we share resources, advocate, and support providers who honor both identity and ability, the easier that path becomes for the next person. Whether you are a caregiver, an adult seeking support, or someone just beginning to ask questions, know that the right environment exists—one where safety, dignity, and understanding are the starting point, not the reward.