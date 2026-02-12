Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘MAGA Is A Lie’

Kim Iversen sat down with former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and heard what she had to say about the Make America Great Again movement and what that means for us as a people who have been played.

“I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people. What MAGA is really serving in this administration, who they’re serving, is their big donors. The big, big donors that donated all the money and continue to donate to the president’s PACs and donate to the 250th anniversary and are donating to the big ballroom. Those are the people that get the special favors. They get the government contracts; they get the pardons, or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon.

“It’s the foreign countries. They are running the show here. It’s the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That’s really what MAGA is. We are seeing war on behalf of Israel; we are seeing the people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered so that they can build some new real estate development. Money can pour in, and everybody can get rich there, in new Gaza. And we’re seeing a whole plan play out, which is really a new world order. It’s a new way of doing business. And that’s the—It’s kind of like the Scooby-Doo meme where they pull the mask off the bad guy,” she says during the interview.

Here’s the TL;DR: When Trump campaigned on the slogan Make America Great Again’ it started as this play about bringing everything back to America to focus on making things for the American people better. Instead, we have seen he is changing who is in charge of Venezuela, sending troops to Iran, and doing things that his wealthy supporters want, so that they remain wealthy.

America is not being made great. It’s losing everything it was supposed to be, all because one man wants to make the people with the big money happy.