‘EastEnders’ Features New Bisexual Love Triangle

The writers of the British soap opera “EastEnders” are gaining traction for the new storyline they are currently planning. It will involve a bisexual love triangle between twins.

The BBC show’s new storyline is expected to be “one of the hottest love triangles the soap world has ever seen.” So watch out.

Oscar Branning, played by Pierre Joseph Counihan-Moullier, is dating Jasmine Fisher, played by Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness. But trouble is right around the corner as Jasmine’s twin brother is set to arrive on scene as a romantic interest for Oscar who will be torn between the twins.

Jasmine was mysteriously discovered by her mom, Zoe Slater, played by Michelle Ryan. Since the discovery of her daughter, Zoe has been searching for her missing son. Joshua Vaughan reportedly joined the cast as Jasmine’s twin brother and is expected to join his cast-members on screen in the next few months.

It was reported that the chemistry between Oscar and Jasmine’s twin will be undeniable, despite how happy Oscar is with Jasmine.

The problem: Jasmine’s murderous past. It was revealed to “EastEnders” fans that Jasmine killed her dad, Anthony Trueman—played by Nicholas Bailey—after he attacked Zoe. Jasmine’s character is not someone to mess with, especially in matters of the heart.

“It’s going to set temperatures soaring in Walford. But with Jasmine having bumped off her dad Anthony Trueman at Christmas the pair had better watch out,” a source told The Sun.

Viewers should hope that Oscar nor the twin brother cross Jasmine. She has proven what she is capable of in a moment of anger or passion, and it will be guaranteed to end poorly.

EastEnders has been around since 1985, and it is still going strong. The new storyline will be nothing short of delicious drama and heightened emotions that transcend stories of the soap opera’s past.

Photos courtesy of social media