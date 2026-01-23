SLAYYYTER Sets the Stage for WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA

SLAYYYTER cracks open a new chapter with WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, an album born from the grit of her St. Louis upbringing and the restless pulse of her teenage soundtrack. As someone who grew up in Missouri, I know that particular brand of suburban chaos she channels—the boredom that becomes defiance, the desperate urge to outrun your own zip code—and “Dance…” becomes her invitation for fans to step onto the dance floor and feel that rush with her, to lose themselves in the same messy, electric freedom that shaped this era.

SLAYYYTER shares that“DANCE…” is one of her favorite song on her upcoming album, differing from her typical gritty vibe, it “feels like a proper pop song” she says in a press release. She says the song sums up that moment when you’re having a great night out and someone you’d rather avoid suddenly appears—“someone that you know doesn’t like you very much but is nice to your face, or someone who makes you feel small and insecure”—a dynamic that feels especially familiar to anyone who’s grown up in the Midwest.

“DANCE…” is the fourth single from the new album. WOR$ST GIRL IN AMERICA invites fans into her chaotic, messy world with a fourteen-song tracklist that SLAYYYTER describes as some of her most authentic work yet. “BEAT UP CHANEL$,” “CANNIBALISM!,” and “CRANK” have had fans begging for more, embracing the “raw, swaggering Slayyyter that emerged from the ashes of her past selves,” according to the press release. And luckily for fans the wait is almost over—WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA arrives March 27. You can pre-save or pre-order your copy of the album now.



As the countdown to WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA begins, SLAYYYTER invites fans to dive head-first into the glitter-stained universe she has built from the ground up—a world fueled by grit, escape, and reinvention.

Photo courtesy of SLAYYYTER