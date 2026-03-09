Denver Pride Is Not Getting Smaller: It’s Getting Bigger

Denver Pride begins June 1, and The Center on Colfax has an experience like never before planned. Fifty-two years ago, Denver Pride began as a protest, and it has remained a protest. This year, that will be clearer than ever. Denver Pride is expanding.

Pride is for everyone, and Denver Pride makes sure of it. The LGBTQ+ community includes everyone: allies, BIPOC, sober folk, and more. Everyone should be able to come to pride and see themselves.

“Pride is not just a local event; it is a national signal of visibility, safety, and celebration.”

In the current climate, more than ever, it is a time for our community to pool together strength in numbers. LGBTQ+ activism and movements have always been intertwined with feminism, and human rights issues. The intersectionality of our community is where we find power. Pride is about celebrating our relationships and communities while assembling in a collective space to show the world that we are here, and we are proud. Pride is solidarity and power against the hate and violence that is spreading.

Denver Pride is “the only pride of its size produced entirely by a full-time LGBTQ+ community center.” With more than half a million attendees yearly, Denver Pride is a representation of the love and might that can be found in our diverse community. And 84% of proceeds from the event go directly back into the Center’s free, year-round programming.

The month will be absolutely iconic: a doggy drag show, a culture cookout, a bubbles & boas brunch, a music festival, a 5k, the pride parade, and so much more.

Pride is a moment to celebrate each other and find solace. Amidst the unforgettable events and experiences, the force of love and joy will shine.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ rights and safety are being challenged nationwide, Pride as joy AND protest feels as urgent as ever. Visibility becomes protection. Joy becomes resistance. Community becomes strength.”

– Kyle Long, Center on Colfax Board of Directors