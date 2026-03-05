Denver Pride 2026 Expands Programming, Announces New Festival Partnership

Denver Pride organizers announced major updates for the 2026 celebration during a March 2 press conference at The Center on Colfax, outlining new events across the city, expanded partnerships, and continued efforts to strengthen community engagement.

The annual celebration, one of the largest Pride festivals in the United States, is expected to return in June with a mix of free programming, ticketed events, and community partnerships designed to support LGBTQ+ services throughout the year.

During the press conference, CEO Kim Salvaggio emphasized that Denver Pride serves as the largest annual fundraiser for The Center on Colfax, supporting free programming and services for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our goal this year is to raise between $2.2 million and $2.4 million through Pride,” Salvaggio says. “About 84% of the funds we generate go directly back into our free community programs.”

The Center on Colfax provides a range of services including support groups, mental health resources, youth programming, and community events. Salvaggio says maintaining those services remains a priority as organizations across the country face funding uncertainty.

She acknowledged that federal funding cuts have affected many nonprofits serving vulnerable communities, though the impact on the Center itself has been limited so far.

“We’re fortunate that Pride allows us to generate our own funding,” Salvaggio says. “But when other organizations lose funding, we feel those ripple effects.”

New Events and Partnerships

Organizers also announced new events leading up to Pride weekend, including a dog-themed drag show, community hikes, cultural gatherings, and additional nightlife programming.

One of the most significant additions is a new music festival developed in partnership with Denver creative collective PlayHaus. The event will take place at Junkyard and will feature performers that will be announced in the coming months.

Live Nation has joined the partnership to help support production and logistics for the festival.

Tickets will be offered at several price points in an effort to keep the event accessible while still supporting community fundraising.

“We want people to be able to participate at whatever level makes sense for them,” Salvaggio says.

Community Dialogue and Inclusivity

The press conference also addressed ongoing conversations within the LGBTQ community about representation, sponsorships, and inclusivity. Community members attend a panel discussion addressing immigration enforcement concerns and safety at Denver Pride events during a public forum in Denver. Speakers and organizers discussed community impact and upcoming Pride programming.



Photo: Zack Hartman / Out Front Magazine

Salvaggio says the Center has spent the past year meeting with community members who previously protested Pride events in order to better understand their concerns.

“Pride itself began as a protest,” she says. “People have the right to speak up about what they want to see from their community organizations.”

Those conversations have included community dinners and listening sessions with activists, volunteers, and community leaders.

Staff members also acknowledged past criticism that the Center did not always feel welcoming to some communities, particularly BIPOC individuals. Through new outreach efforts, organizers say they are working to rebuild trust and increase visibility for underrepresented groups within Denver’s LGBTQ+ community.

Sponsorship Transparency

Another initiative announced during the press conference is a more transparent process for evaluating sponsorships. Organizers said they are developing a rubric that will assess potential partners based on community impact, values alignment, and ethical considerations.

If a sponsorship raises concerns, it may be reviewed by a committee including board members and community representatives.

Organizers also encouraged businesses, employee resource groups, and community members to get involved through sponsorships, volunteering, and event participation.

“Visibility matters,” Salvaggio says. “When people see businesses and organizations standing with the community, it sends a powerful message.”

Looking Ahead to Pride 2026

Registration for vendors, exhibitors, parade participants, and the Pride 5K opened on March 2 through the Denver Pride website. Additional event announcements and performer lineups are expected in the coming months.

Organizers say this year’s Pride celebration comes at a time when LGBTQ+ communities across the country are facing increased political and social challenges.

“We want Denver to be a place where people know they are supported,” Salvaggio says. “This year is about showing up for each other.”

More information about Denver Pride 2026 events and participation opportunities can be found at denverpride.org.

Photography and Coverage by Zack Hartman

Website: zhartmanphotography.com

Instagram: @zhartmanphotography

Follow OUT FRONT Magazine

Website: outfrontmagazine.com

Instagram: @outfrontmagazine

Denver Pride

Website

Instagram

The Center on Colfax

Website

Instagram

PlayHaus

Website

Instagram