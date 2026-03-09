Queer Music Festival Announces Lineup

“We’re here; we’re staying, and we’re loud.”

April 23 through April 26 of this year, Leipzig, Germany will transform for the Queer Music Festival. Organized by Zacker, from the Leipzig-based BOUYGERHL, the festival will be a powerful collaboration of pop, rap, electronic, indie, and experimental solo artists.

The festival program consists of concerts, films, artist talks, workshops, drag, and club nights. The musicians who are the focal point of the event are gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, or nonbinary, and the point is to make their voices heard.

“A space where queer art is lived and celebrated as a matter of course.”

Not only should you expect the loud concert, party scene that is typical of a music festival, but expect to find a space for community. There will be quiet moments for the sharing of personal stories and important dialogue. Queer voices and perspectives deserve to be on display more than they presently are. LGBTQ+ artists are often overlooked and events like the Queer Music Festival are organized to showcase their talent in safe spaces.

“Bold, confident, and impossible to miss.”

Artists will include Pablo Brooks, Marisabelle, Sibb, Seda, Denise Frey, Léon The Singer, Eja, nd_baumecker (Berghain), Sherø, Joramia, and many more. Between concerts, a special choir concert, film showings, dance classes, a DJ workshop, and network meetings, there will be something for everyone.

It is refreshing to hear about the organizing of events that create spaces for queer voices in depressing times for our community.

You can still get tickets at the BOUYGERHL festival website.

Photos courtesy of Queer Music Festival