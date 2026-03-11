The Senile Man Does it Again: Trump Wants to ‘Ban’ Trans Youth?

To no one’s surprise, Trump’s first State of the Union address of this term was a web of falsities, egotistical self-praise, and nonsensical bigotry.

Trump’s chosen topic to focus on is one that voters statistically rank as low-priority: trans youth. And, of course, he didn’t quite hit the mark. I, for one, was not convinced that the president even grasps what republicans are concerned about when they discuss trans youth as an “issue.”

Trump made a confusing point with his invited guests teenager Sage Blair and her mother. For context, Sage Blair was identifying as male at school and using the male restrooms with support from the school administration. When Blair’s parents, who do not support Blair’s gender identity, found out about Blair’s use of the male restrooms, Blair ran away from home. Blair’s time away from home led to a subsequent abduction and abuse across state lines. Blair’s family sued the school district for supporting their child’s “assertion of a male gender identity” and for causing their child to run away. Screenshot from press conference

Trump introduced Blair as a “proud and wonderful young woman” and proceed to say that “surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will,” adding that, “we must ban it, and we must ban it immediately.”

Trump’s argument is a bit unclear. Was he calling for the “ban” of trans youth, or for the ban of the ability for a state to rip children from their parents and transition them against their will? Neither are things you can ban. You cannot simply “ban” a group of children. And you cannot ban a so-called “state” action that does not exist.

When democrats did not applaud after Trump’s call to “ban it immediately,” he proceeded to shout “These people are crazy, I’m telling you! They’re crazy!”

We are being led into a war that he cannot explain. Health costs are unmanageable. Gas prices are soaring. Trump’s tariffs are killing the economy. The most disgusting and vile crimes are coming to light through the Epstein files, in which the president is heavily involved. Our people are being murdered and deported to camps. His health is being questioned daily. And yet, Trump decided to use his address to rant in a tyrannical and imbecilic manner about issues that do not exist.

Did you expect any less?

