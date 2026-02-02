The Poetry Brothel Presents: Devotion

Global. Playful. Advocative. Intimate.

The Poetry Brothel has chapters across the globe: Dublin, London, New York, Los Angeles. The Denver Chapter of the Poetry Brothel offers fresh, experimental performances of literary genius in the most intimate of settings—pushing the boundaries of human connection and shared experiences.

The company as a whole supports and fundraises money to help sex worker advocacy programs. The core of their mission is to create a safe space for art that also helps the artists. Amongst the numbers of their cast are former sex workers, queer artists, diverse perspectives, and marginalized voices. All cast members manufacture characters for their performance, with pseudonyms that lend to the regalia created by Poetry Brothel events.

I was privileged enough to speak with Melinda Cary, the Poetry Brothel’s Producer and Pastiche Queen, a poet and performer with the Poetry Brothel.

Devotion: An Experience in the Intimacy of Shared Art

This Valentine’s Day, the Poetry Brothel is hosting an evening spectacular: Devotion. A cultivated, safe space for all the freaks, punks, lovers, and singles alike. A space where the intimacy of poetry is levelled up, through a choose-your-own adventure artistic experience.

There will be oracles, poets, burlesque dancing, a harpist, gifts, a french perfumery, and much more. You can book dinner; you can book a room at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Denver West/Golden, whom the Poetry Brothel has partnered with for VIP pricing. Buy your tickets now. There are general admission options, VIP tickets, couples tickets, singles tickets. And…there is the promise of matchmaking for the singles if desired.

Pastiche Queen: The Power of Toichka

Pastiche Queen is a poet and playwright who performs with the Poetry Brothel. They will be performing as Toichka, a trans clown selling heartbreak. Through the character, poetry becomes an intense experience. Toichka cannot talk; the transaction is initiated. You give Toichka their money, and they’ll give you a poem. Pastiche says “it gives you the permission for extreme and radical changes in energy and tone” and then, as if a switch has been turned off, and they go silent once more.

Through the spoken word, Pastiche and the rest of the performers will capture your attention, your heart, and your mind.

“I believe that poetry, like bread, belongs to everyone, and a poem is a message into the universe, to someone else, that they’re not alone.” – Pastiche

In the landscape of the world that we currently face, the Poetry Brothel and its cast are bringing a “shared thread of humanity” to the table. Pastiche spoke of the connection that poetry breeds. In the moment when emotions are raw and simple through the function of verse, we find compassion and humanity. Pastiche says, “Empathy is the cure to fascism, and poetry unlocks this radical empathy in people.”

“It sounds trite to say that this is a distraction because it’s more than that. It is participation. It is resistance.” – Pastiche

Take part in the night of resistance and intimacy like you’ve never seen before; return changed.

