Psychoactive Chocolate Bars Found in Denver Gas Stations?!

Psychoactive chocolate bars have been found in Denver convenience stores in two separate instances. The products are produced by the PolkaDot brand, and the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment is warning against the purchasing or consumption of their products.

Marketed as containing mushrooms, the products have been tested and psychoactive elements have been found. The labels claim that the products do not contain psilocybin, but the DPHE’s tests showed the presence of psilocybin along with other substances.

Unregulated products like the PolkaDot chocolate bars that have misleading packaging are incredibly dangerous.

The PolkaDot brand sells their products in smoke shops, gas stations, and convenience stores as well as online. They sell gummies, liquid shots, and seltzers in addition to the chocolate bars.

It is illegal, both at a state and federal level, in Colorado for retail stores to sell psychoactive substances. In 2022, Colorado legalized the use of certain psychedelic substances for therapeutic purposes, under regulation. The law allows for the use and possession of “natural medicines” (aka psychedelics) for adults 21 and over, under licensed facilitation.

DPHE has said that businesses that are found to be selling the unlawful products are subject to disciplinary action: “fines, business license suspension or revocation, and potential criminal penalties.”

California’s Department of Public Health dealt with the same products, issuing a warning in November of 2024 for the chocolate bars that were appearing in retail stores throughout their state.

DPHE is asking Denver residents to: avoid purchasing or consuming PolkaDot products, Report suspected PolkaDot products to 311, and to seek medical attention if they experience adverse effects after consuming the products.

An overwhelming amount of clinical research has shown a large potential for the use of psychedelics as a natural medicinal approach for therapy. It has been seen to be effective for major depression, anxiety, alcohol abuse, amongst a list of other things. But instances like the PolkaDot chocolate bars are detrimental to the work being done to research, and reclassify, psychoactive substances.

Photo courtesy of social media