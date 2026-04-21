Show Review: Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Hell’s Kitchen could be like a lot of jukebox musicals, shoehorning radio hits into a narrative that feels thin and forgotten. Thankfully, it is so much more.

The show is elevated by multiple elements: inspiring arrangements of Alicia Keys’ music—reimagined for a full company, a full, semi-autobiographical storyline that centers on family (and chosen family), and mercifully shying away from having the main character sing all the biggest hits. The last one is often unavoidable, because jukebox musicals are often stories of a musician’s rise to fame. But going into a jukebox show, you have the feeling that you know how the plot is going to go, because you know the songs.

In “You Don’t Know My Name,” Ali practices talking to a guy she likes, and her friends tease her for always being too shy to talk to him. “Fallin’” is a memory of Ali’s dad, Davis, seducing her mom, Jersey. And the best example is “Girl on Fire,” where Ali’s friend Jessica talks about how well Ali is doing, and her other friend Tiny reminds us that this is all about a boy, and there is more to life. Ali, normally played by Maya Drak—a recent high school graduate—was played by Marley Soleil on Tuesday night.

When Ali gets her man in Act 1, it becomes apparent that this story must be about something much more than falling in love. Ali’s mother is strict and demanding and goes too far to protect her daughter. Jersey, played on Tuesday by Kelsee Kimmel, is by far the most vocally demanding role. Kimmel absolutely brought the house down with “Pawn It All.” As Ali’s piano lessons with Miss Liza Jane and her relationship with her mother move to the forefront of the narrative, we see Ali mature and learn to appreciate the nurturing forces in her life. Miss Liza Jane is played with incredible fortitude and power by Roz White.

Hell’s Kitchen is more than just a fun time in the city. It is one of the most relatable shows for a teenager struggling to step into adulthood. Highly recommended!

Photos Courtesy of Hell’s Kitchen

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