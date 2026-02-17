Photo Gallery: The People’s Protest Centers Civic Action Over Symbolism

On Sunday afternoon, the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol became something different than a traditional rally. The People’s Protest, held February 15 from 12 – 3 p.m., was designed not as a megaphone moment, but as a community hub for Denver neighbors who want to take action and need a place to start.

Hosted by VIBE Gym & Wellness Collective in collaboration with DJ Cyn, Good Bones Coffee, The Center on Colfax, and Milat Kiros for Congress, the gathering focused less on chanting and more on clarity. Tables replaced podiums. Conversations replaced shouting. Resources replaced rhetoric.

Voter education and on site registration were available throughout the event. Attendees could check their registration status, learn about the November ballot, and leave with printed guides explaining their rights. Organizers also offered Know Your Rights training, community observation training, and scripts for contacting elected officials.

A protest sign craft station sponsored by The Center on Colfax allowed participants to create messages on the spot. Free take home resources included whistles, magnets, stickers, wristbands, and guides outlining what to do if ICE appears at your door.

DJ Cyn provided music throughout the afternoon while Good Bones Coffee served drinks, including their well known F*CK ICE latte. VIBE Gym led an ICE fitness challenge and protest sign Zumba session, reinforcing the event’s focus on strength through community care.

Live artwork from local artists including Nikki Plante and Jess Voss was raffled to benefit the Immigrant Freedom Fund. The atmosphere remained steady and welcoming. Families stood beside longtime organizers. Attendees moved easily between information tables and conversations.

The People’s Protest was created with a specific goal in mind, to come curious, and leave empowered. The event was free and open to the public, intentionally structured to give attendees tangible next steps instead of just a moment of release.

Photography by Zack Hartman. Follow on IG @zhartmanphotography.

