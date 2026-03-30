New Gay Animal Alert: Rare Two-Gender Crab Discovered!

Look out natural world, scientists have discovered a new queer animal! A rare crab has been discovered in India’s western Ghats region that has traits of two genders.

According to The Hindu, the crab was found in the Silent Valley National Park. It is a freshwater crab that is both male and female at the same time. Three crabs were found with this dual-gender.

The crab belongs to the species Vela carli and is found in forests and streams in the western Ghats region. The phenomenon of dual genders has never before been reported in the freshwater crab family from which the Vela carli belong.

The dual sex traits are referred to as gynandromorphy, which means that the individual have “simultaneously exhibiting male and female traits.” The study, released by the researchers that discovered the crabs described them as having a “unique mosaic of male and female traits.”

The crabs’ bodies had male reproductive structures with other parts displaying female features. The assumption made by the researchers is that the crab’s dual-gender traits are a result of survival tactics. That the traits make it possible to procreate without a partner.

The environment in which the crabs were discovered lacked any environmental pollutants, meaning that the dual-gendered traits are naturally occurring. They were most likely born with these traits.

We are looking at yet another example of queer-ness in nature. While it is often underreported, “Around 1,500 species have been observed showcasing homosexual behavior.” Spiders, squids, monkeys, and so many other species. These non-binary crabs are only another link in the chain.

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