Meow Wolf Makes March Mad Busy

Meow Wolf Denver has become one of the city’s most vibrant hubs for immersive art, live music, and community-centered events. Known for its surreal installation Convergence Station, the venue has also grown into one of Denver’s most active and welcoming nightlife spaces—especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the past few years, Meow Wolf has earned a reputation for hosting a wide range of inclusive gatherings, from dance parties and concerts to themed immersive experiences. For many queer residents in Denver, these events provide not just entertainment but a sense of safety and belonging within the city’s nightlife scene.

That spirit will be front and center this month as one of Denver’s most beloved drag traditions, The DIVAS, makes its way to Meow Wolf on March 16. The event, originally taking place the historic LGBTQ+ bar Charlie’s Denver and put on by Jessica l’Whore, brings together some of the region’s most talented drag performers for a dazzling night of performance and celebration. When the announcement came that the show would be hosted at Meow Wolf this year, excitement spread quickly among fans eager to see the spectacle in such an immersive setting.

But March at Meow Wolf isn’t only about drag and nightlife. The venue’s calendar is packed with events spanning music, comedy, and themed immersive experiences.

The month kicks off with a comedy short contest, offering local comedians a chance to showcase their sharpest material in front of a lively audience. From there, a steady stream of concerts will bring a range of sounds to the venue’s stages.

Electronic music fans can catch IMANU on March 13, followed by the dreamy pop stylings of Vendredi sur Mer on March 14. Later in the month, electronic producer Ookay performs on March 20. Indie pop artist Kitty Craft takes the stage on March 22, followed by Midwest emo favorites Ben Quad on March 24. The month of music wraps up with Atlas Radio performing on March 27.

For Denver’s queer community, however, two events in particular stand out this month. Alongside the DIVAS, the dance party Dusk at Meow Wolf Denver returns on March 21. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, DJs, and expressive fashion, Dusk has become a favorite gathering for LGBTQ+ nightlife in the city.

Meanwhile, Meow Wolf’s signature immersive parties continue with the monthly Adulti‑verse at Meow Wolf Denver, which will feature a “Monsters and Magic” theme for March. These late-night events encourage guests to explore the installation after dark while enjoying performances, themed environments, and elaborate costumes.

The month concludes with the Flexi‑verse Elemental Journey, another immersive experience designed to blend storytelling, art, and audience participation inside the multiverse of Convergence Station.

Of course, visiting Meow Wolf on any day offers an experience unlike anywhere else in the city. The sprawling installation invites guests to explore portals, hidden rooms, and strange worlds created by hundreds of artists. But attending one of the venue’s themed events can elevate the experience even further.

Whether you’re showing up for a concert, a drag spectacular, or an interdimensional costume party, March promises plenty of reasons to step inside the multiverse. Grab your tickets online or at the door, put on your most trippy outfit, and get ready for a night that’s anything but ordinary.