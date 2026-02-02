LGBTQ+ Choruses Combine for Midwest Performances

Music can be a light in dark times; the lyrics and harmonies bringing people together in a powerful way. The notes work together, compelling the human body to respond through movement and emotion. The sounds enter through the ear canal and exit through the movement of our bodies. That movement activates our synapses to release neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine that make us feel good.

Queer chorus groups meet across the country and globally to sing and perform music that builds community and support for each other.

Next month in Columbus, two choral performances will be open to the public on February 13 and 14. They will be a merging of LGBTQ+ choruses organized by the GALA Choruses, producers of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ performing arts event, the Festival.

The Friday night performance will be the GALA’s Ensemble Showcase combining the voices of eight groups from across the midwest under the direction of Dr. Ethan Sperry.

The Saturday night performance will be the GALA’s Midwest Choral Blockbuster which will feature six choruses from across the region performing a medley of broadway, rock, pop, disco, and folk. The evening will be emceed by Naysha Lopez, RuPaul’s Season 8 and All-Stars 8 contestant. Also, the evening’s performance will function as a fundraiser for GALA choruses’ mission.

The performances are a part of the GALA’s Leadership Symposium, a three-day annual conference of workshops, networking, presentations, and classes that brings together LGBTQ+ choruses from across the country and world.

The Conference is hosted in rotating cities across the country. The GALA emphasized the importance of bringing the conference to all parts of the country, including the midwest. John D. Carrion, executive director of GALA Choruses, says, “It builds connections between local groups that make everyone better, like an intimate choral festival.”

Photos courtesy of social media