Korea’s First Bisexual Dating Show Releasing Early 2026

Korea’s first bisexual dating reality series, Stand Bi Me, is set to release in early 2026.

Wavve, a Korean streaming service, has had Stand Bi Me in the works for a bit now. Applications to be on the show were open until September 2025, and though there’s not many details about production yet, it’s supposed to be coming soon. With no set release date, cast info, or even hints towards the format of the show, Wavve is building suspense for what will definitely be a fun addition to their streaming collection.

Though this is the first Korean dating show that focuses on bisexual singles searching for love, Wavve does already have a few popular gay romance reality series His Man, Korea’s first gay dating show in general, has had three seasons since 2022. Season 4 will actually be releasing on January 23, so there’s bound to be a whirlwind of queer drama to start off the year! ToGetHer, Korea’s first lesbian relationship reality show, premiered last April and was also a success.

Unfortunately, just like with any queer media, there was conservative pushback for the shows Wavve already has out. His Man garnered negative attention from conservative groups, with protests happening outside of Wavve’s headquarters and accusations of exposing children to harmful content (existing and loving as a queer person, which is disappointing but unsurprising). The backlash against ToGetHer was a bit different; accusations against cast member Kim Ri-won surfaced, with people online saying she was not actually a lesbian and was once an adult worker and content creator. Though she denied the rumors against her, the producers of the show opted to remove her storyline from the show.

Hopefully, this type of negative attention won’t affect the success of Stand Bi Me—featuring relationships outside of strictly gay or lesbian identities is important representation … and hey, bisexuals deserve some drama, too. Wavve says that they hope to “shape the show in a way that reflects a wide spectrum of relationships and emotions”, so there’s plenty of content to look forward to. As more and more queer content like this comes out, more and more relationship styles are being shared and appreciated—and Wavve has a chance to be a part of this with Stand Bi Me.