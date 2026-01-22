DJ Kyree: 20 Years as a Staple of the Colorado Springs Music Scene

Greg Resha, also known as DJ Kyree, has been a staple in the Colorado Springs entertainment scene for the past 20 years.

He built his career on professionalism, adaptability, and consistency through over 2,000 different events across the region. His reputation presents connecting music with atmosphere and its audience across a wide array of genres and event types.

He started his career in the mid-2000s and has been able to stay relevant through the ever changing entertainment industry. DJ Kyree played a plethora of Colorado’s high-profile and well-known events. Most notable was his long-term residency at Club Q, becoming a respected fixture to the communities night life.

He was voted best DJ by Colorado Springs Independent twice, He was recognized for his influence and impact. While he started with nightclubs and festivals, he was able to translate those skills into playing private celebrations and corporate events.

Today he plays weddings, private parties, and conferences. While still contracted with companies like Celebrity DJ and Ricochet Entertainment, he is making his services available for the public.

His career has managed a balance of technique and impact providing memorable performances adored by those who witnessed them, even today. His shows remain loved by the community considering the wide variety of nightclubs, festivals, corporate events, parties, celebrations, and those that he is adding. It’s no wonder that going public with his skills is a big and impactful move for his career; 20 years of connecting and networking is no small feat for someone working in music.

He had this to say about his work: “Longevity matters in this industry, technical skill is important, but how an event feels is what makes it unforgettable.”

Every one who has ambitions in music should listen to him, since he has 20 years worth of tricks up his experienced sleeves.

Photo courtesy of DJ Kyree