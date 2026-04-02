Photo Gallery: Death in Drag, Too Dead to Dance Brings the Dead to Life at Linger

On Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, Death in Drag: Too Dead to Dance transformed Linger into something between a séance and a celebration. The brunch wasn’t just a drag show. It was a full-body experience built around performance, community, and a shared understanding that queer media is worth showing up for.

As a fundraiser supporting OUT FRONT Magazine, the energy in the room carried a different kind of weight. People weren’t just there to watch. They were there because they believe in what OFM represents and what it continues to fight for in Denver and beyond.

The space itself felt alive before the first performance even started. Packed tables, and a crowd that leaned in instead of holding back. Hosted by Void Phlux and Evelyn Evermoore and DJed by Cxrdinalis, Saturday’s event also featured Coco Bardot and Bambi Ballgag, while Sunday’s featured Globe and Thee Fiasco.

Performers didn’t ease into it. They came out fully realized, fully committed, and completely in control of the room. Each set pushed further into the theme, blending horror, humor, and precision in a way that made it feel cohesive without ever feeling predictable.

Moments of chaos were met with moments of intention. The kind of pacing that keeps a crowd locked in. The kind of presence that reminds you drag is not just performance, it’s discipline.

What stood out most wasn’t just the spectacle, it was the response. Every reaction felt earned. Every cheer felt immediate. There was no separation between stage and audience, just a shared energy.

Events like this don’t happen in isolation. They exist because people continue to show up, continue to support, and continue to believe that platforms like OUT FRONT Magazine matter. Events like Too Dead to Dance are proof of that.

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Photography and Coverage by Zack Hartman

Website: zhartmanphotography.com

Instagram: @zhartmanphotography