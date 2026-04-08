Center Stage: The Legacy at Denver Pride

Front and center, to carry on the legacy of Denver Pride will be two wonderfully talented artists and activists at the core of the Denver community.

This Monday, The Center on Colfax announced the 2026 Center Stage hosts for Denver PrideFest. Local drag artists and activists, FUPA and Zarah Misdemeanor will host this year’s expanding, and reimagined Pride experience.

FUPA is Denver’s “biggest drag fartist,” with a deep rooted role in the Colorado drag community, as well as the fashion community. The majority of FUPA’s looks are independently designed and styled by themselves. FUPA is the season three winner of Colorado’s ONLY filmed drag competition, Colorado Drag Royale.

Zarah Misdemeanor is a “fun, lovable, high energy performer” based in Colorado. She is a part of the House of Misdemeanor, one of Denver’s most prominent drag families. She does immense work for the Colorado community, raising money and advocating for a number of organizations.

“Hosting Center Stage at Denver Pride is an honor because it’s about more than performance—It’s about showing up for our community.” – Zarah Misdemeanor

For the last two decades, DeMarcio Slaughter has served as emcee for Center Stage. Last year, he took a final bow and retired his legendary spot. DeMarcio shaped Denver PrideFest into what it is, defining the artistry that is unique to Denver. Demarcio’s time with Denver Pride saw his impact through its accessibility. DeMarcio “championed additions” to Pride like ADA accommodations, ASL interpretation, and dedicated sober areas.

“Denver Pride is bigger than one weekend—It’s a full month of community, visibility, and joy.” – FUPA

FUPA and Zarah Misdemeanor will carry the torch and honor DeMarcio’s legacy of supporting the Denver LGBTQ+ community through Denver Pride’s expanded month-long celebration

Photos courtesy of social media