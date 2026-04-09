Myrtle Beach Community Suffers Hate Crime Shooting at LGBTQ+ Nightclub

Myrtle Beach has been shaken by a chilling act of targeted violence that underscores the persistent dangers faced by the LGBTQ+ community. In a case that has sparked national outrage and calls for more robust protections for marginalized identities, 24-year-old Edward Barefoot has been indicted on federal hate crime charges following a brutal shooting in Myrtle Beach. The victim, a transgender woman, was targeted not by chance, but specifically because of her gender identity, marking a somber reminder of the vitriol that still fuels anti-transgender sentiment in America today.

The gravity of this assault is further magnified by the fact that it occurred at an LGBTQ+ nightclub, Ultra Nightclub in Myrtle Beach, a space specifically intended to be a sanctuary of joy and acceptance. For decades, these venues have served as the heart of the community—places where individuals can escape the pressures of a judgmental society and find safety among their peers. By bringing violence into such a sacred space, the attacker did more than target an individual; he attempted to shatter the sense of security that the entire local LGBTQ+ community relies on. This intrusion of hate into a site of celebration serves as a painful reminder that even in our most protected spaces, the threat of transphobic violence persists, necessitating a renewed commitment to defending the venues that allow queer people to live and breathe freely.

According to federal prosecutors, Barefoot allegedly sought out the victim with the intent to cause harm, motivated by a deep-seated animosity toward her identity. The Department of Justice has been clear about the gravity of the offense. “The defendant is charged with a hate crime for allegedly targeting a victim because of her gender identity,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division stated. She further emphasized the government’s stance against such bigotry, declaring, “Hate-motivated violence has no place in our society, and the Justice Department will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who target individuals because of who they are or how they identify.”

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina reinforced the necessity of the prosecution, stating, “We will not tolerate acts of violence against any member of our community, including those in our LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to protecting the civil rights of all South Carolinians and will hold those who violate them accountable.”

For the LGBTQ+ community in Myrtle Beach and across the country, this indictment is a necessary step toward accountability, yet it highlights the ongoing struggle for basic safety. The resilience of transgender individuals, who continue to live openly despite such threats, is a testament to the strength of the movement.

However, resilience should not be a requirement for survival. This case serves as a call to action for lawmakers and citizens alike to stand in unwavering solidarity with our transgender siblings and to ensure that hate is never met with indifference. As this case moves through the federal court system, the focus remains on securing justice for the survivor and sending a definitive message that queer and trans lives are precious, protected, and here to stay.