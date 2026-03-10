6 Soothing Herbs LGBTQ Readers Consider

If you are looking for natural ways to ease stress, boost calm, or reclaim better sleep, you are not alone. According to studies, individuals in the LGBTQ+ community have higher rates of sleep problems compared to the general population. So, it is only natural to seek natural ways to support your overall wellbeing.

However, before choosing a soothing herbal remedy, it’s important to understand both the benefits and the risks, especially if you’re taking HRT, PrEP, SSRIs, or have concerns about liver health. Here’s a look at the top soothing herbs, how they work, and what to consider before adding them to your routine.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is a go-to for easing mild anxiety and tension. It is readily available and has a pleasant taste, making it perfect to add to your herbal teas or as an extract.

While considered generally safe, it is important to understand lemon balm interactions and side effects before making it a part of your daily routine. This is especially true if you use this herb along with other medications, such as thyroid meds, antidepressants, or hormone therapy.

Chamomile

Chamomile may be the most famous herbal remedy for winding down. Often enjoyed as a tea, it’s mild but effective for calming nerves and encouraging sleep. For most people, this is a safe and effective alternative to sleep medications. However, those with plant allergies (ragweed, daisies) should stay cautious as chamomile can trigger allergy attacks or even aggravate asthma.

Valerian Root

Valerian is a tried-and-tested natural sleep aid that has been used in traditional medicine for millennia, with a history dating back to ancient Greece and Rome. People struggling with insomnia or restlessness sometimes prefer valerian to over-the-counter medicines. It comes in capsules, tinctures, and teas, but does have a strong taste and sometimes an odd smell.

Research has shown that valerian root can significantly improve sleep and reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. However, this herb may interact with sedatives, sleeping meds, or alcohol, so it’s important to review your medication list if you’re in a care program or using prescription aids.

Passionflower

This beautiful flower is more than a decorative plant. It can also be used as an effective supplement for easing tension and promoting sleep. Passionflower is available in teas and extracts, and it offers a soothing effect that doesn’t come with heavy sedation.

Those on SSRI medication may want to consult with a health provider before use, as mild interactions or added drowsiness can occur.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a brain supplement used as an adaptogen, meaning that it can help your body handle stress. Many people use it for ongoing daily support with positive results. However, since it can affect hormone levels, it’s especially important for those on HRT or using hormonal birth control to check in with a knowledgeable provider before starting.

Ashwagandha may also mildly stimulate the thyroid, making it less suitable for some thyroid conditions.

CBD

CBD is a hemp-derived supplement used for stress relief and relaxation. It is considered to be one of the most effective natural sleep aids. It’s found in oils, gummies, capsules, and can reduce tension without causing a high. People appreciate that it is non-sedating and gentle.

CBD can interact with some medications, especially those processed by the liver, so it’s important to check in with a health provider, especially if you’re also using PrEP or SSRIs.

Make Herbal Support Work for You

Choosing calming herbs can help manage stress and sleep, especially when you select the ones best suited to your lifestyle and health. Always consult an LGBTQ-competent clinician for personalized guidance and safe use. Want more tips on wellness and self-care? Explore additional articles here on outfrontmagazine.com.