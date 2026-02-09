Milan–Cortina 2026 Olympics Open with ‘Armonia’ as its Guiding Theme

Give your nervous system a break this weekend by tuning into the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies. The world has felt particularly tumultuous lately, and while staying informed matters, so does giving ourselves a moment of peace.

This year’s theme is Harmony—or as the Italians say, armonia—a message the world could use right now. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will be split between two cities, Milan and Cortina, ensuring that these symbolic moments are shared across the region.

The Milan Cortina Olympics is making history in several ways, beginning with dual opening ceremonies. The main event will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, while Cortina will host simultaneous celebrations, including the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milan Cortina organizing committee, emphasizes the significance of this choice: “For the first time, the name of our Games includes two cities, which means we have to hold the most significant moments twice: the flag-raising ceremony and the light of the Olympic cauldron will take place in two locations.”

The Parade of Nations will also expand beyond tradition, unfolding across four locations throughout Northern Italy—Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo, and Livigno—bringing the ceremony to communities across the region.

The opening ceremony begins at 12 p.m. MST on Friday, February 6 and is expected to run about three hours. Audiences around the world will witness history in the making alongside the beloved traditions that define the Olympic spirit.

While some competitions have already begun, the first medal events take place Saturday, February 7. A full schedule and results can be found on the official Olympics website.

Every event will stream live and on-demand on Peacock. The platform’s Olympics hub offers features like Multiview, Rinkside Live, Can’t-Miss Highlights, and Gold Zone—tools designed to make the Games feel like an immersive experience rather than something you simply watch. Additional features will roll out on the Peacock mobile app as well.

The world may feel like a dumpster fire. Just as a nationwide peace walk led by Buddhist monks enters its final days next week, it feels especially meaningful to witness global traditions rooted in unity and hope, the Olympics remind us that we can still come together in the spirit of Harmony. There is so much hurt right now, but moments like these—moments that celebrate our global connectedness—help bridge the gaps. They give us space to heal, even a little, from the division that has been tearing at humanity.