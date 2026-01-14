Zohran Mamdani: What Every New Yorker’s Dreams are Made Of

Watch out New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is hitting the ground running, and the people are loving it. He is bringing the city back to life. New Yorkers may not have stopped fighting for their own (as if they ever would), but they now have the support from a mayor that cares. He is doing the work that matters.

On January 9, Mamdani worked with Under the Radar theater festival for their free ticket giveaway at Brooklyn College to students and neighbors. Under the Radar is America’s largest theater festival; they partner with communities across the five boroughs to put on shows that incorporate art from artists globally.

As a part of Mamdani’s platform, he made the commitment to increase the accessibility of art to working New Yorkers. “The arts are too often considered a luxury for the wealthy or a treat for the tourists, rather than a form of expression, joy, and relaxation that every New Yorker deserves,” says Mamdani. “I am grateful for Under the Radar’s generosity and their work to share the experience of live theater citywide and am ready to build upon these efforts to make art accessible and affordable across our five boroughs.”

About to hit the two week mark, Mamdani is already making good on his campaign promises. Alongside Governor Hochul, he announced the launch of free childcare for 2-year-olds, with the promise of investments for universal child care for children under the age of 5. Mamdani has signed executive orders addressing the city’s housing crisis that will speed up housing development, increase the amount of city-owned housing available to New Yorkers, and protect tenants from negligible landlords. Mamdani announces a commitment to expanding public bathroom availability throughout the city.

This change in administration is not only giving New Yorkers the room to breathe again in the aftermath of Mayor Adams’ term, but it is a beacon of hope for the rest of the country as well. Mamdani is being labeled as the peoples’ mayor, whether those people live in his city or not. Mamdani is a politician who represents the needs of his constituents and is taking action to better their living conditions. He is exactly what we need with the current state of our government. Mamdani is real, and empathetic. He is the light at the end of the (Midtown? Lincoln?) tunnel promising a better future for those of us who are afraid in our own country.

Photo courtesy of the NYC Mayor’s Office