A transgender woman in Laramie, Wyoming, has reached a plea agreement that allows her to avoid prison time and retain her right to own firearms after she drew a handgun on a man who shoved her to the pavement outside her workplace last year.

Rihanna Kelver pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, resolving a high-profile criminal case in which she had originally faced up to 15 years in prison. Under the terms of the agreement, which were confirmed by her attorney, Andrew Holcomb, prosecutors moved to dismiss two felony charges: aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. The deal stipulates that Kelver will serve two years of unsupervised probation, though a judge must formally decide whether to accept the arrangement during her sentencing hearing scheduled for December 7.

Following the plea, Kelver addressed the resolution in a public statement, emphasizing the relief of avoiding incarceration while underscoring her continued belief in her right to self-protection. “Although this is not the full outcome I wished to see, it does bring a new sense of relief and security to me and my family,” Kelver stated. “This will keep my record clean, keep me far away from ever risking prison (not that we didn’t have complete confidence in our case, but juries can be unpredictable), and I will maintain my firearms rights and my right to defend myself.”

The charges stemmed from a confrontation in September 2025 outside the Crowbar & Grill in Laramie, where Kelver was preparing to start a work shift. According to Kelver’s testimony, a man across the street—identified as Scott Durham—shouted an anti-gay slur and threatened her life. Durham, who had previously confirmed in a 2023 interview with University of Colorado Boulder student publications that he was a former member of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, gave a conflicting account to investigators. In a police affidavit, Durham claimed he had merely yelled an insult directed at the restaurant itself and denied using slurs against Kelver.

Surveillance footage captured the physical escalation of the encounter as Kelver walked toward Durham and two companions. When the parties met in a crosswalk, Durham shoved Kelver onto the pavement. While still on the ground, Kelver retrieved a pistol from her bag and aimed it at Durham, lowering the weapon without firing a shot as he continued walking past her.

Prior to accepting the plea deal, Kelver had sought full immunity from prosecution under Wyoming’s “stand your ground” statute. Following an evidentiary hearing in August, Albany County District Judge Misha Westby ruled that while Kelver had not initiated the confrontation and therefore had no legal duty to retreat, she did not qualify for immunity.

Judge Westby determined that a reasonable person in Kelver’s situation would not have viewed the threat of deadly force as necessary to prevent imminent death or severe bodily harm. Although Kelver had intended to argue self-defense before a jury at trial, the plea agreement brings the felony prosecution to a close ahead of next month’s sentencing.