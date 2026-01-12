Will 2026 be a Year of Transformation or Turbulence?

By Cryssie Nicole and Olivia Smith

There is no denying that 2025 was a complete dumpster fire! I am sure most of us are glad that the year is over. While we let out a sigh of relief and attempt to remain optimistic about the fresh new year, I know, for me at least, I struggle to find hope that 2026 will be any better. I have to keep reminding myself that, as with any year, we can make predictions based on our past or our intuition.

We could also turn to other sources, such as science, mysticism, astrology, or a countless number of things. For this article, we tried to compile predictions from multiple sources about multiple things that our readers might be wondering about. These are just predictions, and none of this is guaranteed to happen, so take everything we say with a shot of reality.

What do the stars have to say about 2026?

According to astrology, the energy in 2026 will likely feel turbulent and destructive, which aligns much with the other predictions that we will address in this article. However, astrologists are framing it as the clearing of debris and outdated structures, which opens up space for innovation, courage, and more transparent forms of communication.

Uranus entering Gemini indicates that we will see rapid growth in communication and technology, which we will touch on later. In 2026, Neptune continues to move into Aries, which will allow for a shift from passive idealism into more activism. Pluto’s deeper setting into Aquarius supports the breakdown of old structures so that new structures can be built in their place. Saturn in Aries is associated with a rebuilding of identity, leadership, and personal responsibility after times of difficulty. This personal agency is important for us to remember individually during the difficult times this year.

This planetary alignment is where pressure catalyzes transformation. Transformation isn’t quick; it isn’t easy, but it will be worth it.

What should we expect in terms of healthcare?

Healthcare will still be available, though at the time of writing this, no definitive decision has been made about ACA by Congress. Without a definitive ruling from Congress on the ACA, it is unclear what the impact will be on individuals, families, and the healthcare system.

This being said, it is predicted that healthcare will still be underfunded and understaffed, which has been an issue for many years. This is mostly due to budget cuts year after year.

Advances in healthcare-related technology are expected to expand which, over time, will make treatments for previously hard-to-treat diagnoses or incurable diseases possible.

Cost of Living/Affordability

The Congressional Budget Office projects that inflation should decrease in 2026, which will slow the increase in price hikes on everyday items. That doesn’t mean that prices won’t climb at all. Individual landlords can choose what to do with rent. Though on a positive note, state minimum wages went up at the start of the year.

There are so many factors involved in the costs of daily life that we cannot give an educated prediction without more information.

Will we be in an economic recession in 2026?

Despite the increased cost of living we are seeing and the 4% unemployment rate, our GDP is in good standing, which is a good indicator for this year. The high unemployment rate is in part due to organizations preemptively laying off labor because of uncertainty caused by the shutdown and unpredictable policy changes.

Are we heading toward WWIII?

Hopefully not. Worrying about war during financially difficult times is common. The current global conflicts also intensify this fear for many people. As of right now, it may feel like WWIII is inevitable; however, as stated previously, our GDP is moving in the right direction, decreasing the likelihood of the U.S. military involvement in any global conflicts. There is also hope that during the midterm, we are likely to see a shift in Congress to favor the Democratic Party. This shift will hopefully be able to create pushback against the current administration’s actions that have already occurred and that are planned for the future. The pushback against the administration will hopefully diffuse global tension with our allies.

Alien Contact

While scientists haven’t been able to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life forms, the predictions regarding first contact are largely from prophecy. The blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has predicted first contact with extraterrestrials in November of 2026—Maybe we’ll be able to invite a space guest to our family Thanksgiving this year.

Is AI going to become our overlord?

Unfortunately, no, GIR will not be replacing parts for tuna in 2026. Artificial intelligence isn’t all bad; it can help in fields like science, healthcare, and creativity. However, it is not to be relied upon as if it has all the answers. Human intervention is still necessary, so we must continue to use the brains that exist in our noggins. We must also remember that AI in the wrong hands could be a safety and security hazard, and that it uses a ton of water to create a cute little meme or cut corners on an email. So use AI responsibly this year.

What can we expect to see in pop culture and media this year?

Both sports and fashion will continue to move in the direction of sustainability. We will also continue to see an increase in celebrity activism. As we have already started to see, 90s and Y2K nostalgia will meet 2026 innovation, likely with more reboots of millennials’ favorite shows and characters and more musical throwbacks. Maybe we can get an Invader Zim reboot for the ending the original show deserved.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed to happen. These are just predictions based on current situations and patterns at the time of writing this article. Is 2026 going to be the best year ever? Probably not. Is it going to be the worst year? Probably not. It’s just like every new year. Take it day by day. Breathe, and don’t forget to make your bacon soup yourselves.



Photo Courtesy of Unsplash