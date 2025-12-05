Welsh Drag Queens Compete to Raise Money for Sick Kids

A Welsh drag queen group raised money for children’s charity Dreams & Wishes by competing in a rugby match against the Cardiff Lions RFC.

According to The Pink News, this is an annual event with a gay-inclusive Rugby team in Cardiff, the Cardiff Lions RFC. Every year, they pick a charity and donate the entirety of ticket sales to that chosen cause.

This year, Diff Drag, a team comprised of Cardiff’s most known drag queens, came together to support Dreams & Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping sick children and their families by making their wishes come true. They raised over £3,500 for the charity this past October 26, and tickets were only priced at £4 each.

On their Facebook page, Dreams & Wishes posted, “As a small, volunteer-led charity, events like this mean the world to us. Every penny raised goes directly to putting smiles on faces and creating memories families will treasure forever.”

Videos from the event show drag queens sprinting and tackling the Cardiff Lions, obviously looking fabulous while doing so.

Just last year, Cardiff was chosen to host the 2027 EuroGames, which marks the first time this inclusive event has ever been held in the U.K. There are expected to be up to 10,000 athletes in attendance, including transgender athletes. In a time when transgender athletes are being attacked worldwide, it’s exciting to see an inclusive event in the near future.

The last time Diff Drag competed against the gay rugby union team Cardiff Lions RFC, they were raising money for the Mind, a mental health charity in 2019.

One of the drag queens who took part in that event, Mary Golds, tells Wales Online that, “It’s an amazing way of raising money,” adding that, “Our community is massive, so we should all support each other. It’s important to show that we can come together and talk to each other; social media is great, but this is different.”

Photo courtesy of social media