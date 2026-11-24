Taking place in Utah right now is a trans visibility project in support of Transgender Awareness Week. This is the biggest turnout the state has seen, with a record number of people signing up to take home a trans Pride flag from Project Rainbow Utah.

Project Rainbow operations coordinator Fane Harris said about the event: “You go down a neighborhood, and you see flags lined up. That means a lot to people who are experiencing some of the most marginalization in our country currently.”

Project Rainbow Utah has approximately 100 volunteers that have distributed around 1,701 flags to Utah homes this year. The number has risen in comparison to 1,558 2025, 1,118 in 2024, 899 in 2023 and 493 2022.

“I think all of us know what it feels like to be in a situation where we don’t feel like we have someone who’s got our back,” Ruth Silveira, a longtime volunteer with the project, tells Fox13. “Everyone’s trying to learn who they are and what’s best and how to make our community and our world a better place.”

This year’s record number is happening amidst the “blue wave” of the midterm elections. Many trans and nonbinary candidates won across the country as well as Ben McAdams flipping Utah’s Congressional seat. McAdams will be the first Democrat representing Utah in Congress since 2021.

“It’s reflective of how many people just want to be better,” Harris says of the midterms. “Donors were at an all-time high for us this year, and I think that in regard to how we’ve been targeted a lot this year, there’s just a lot of people who want to do better despite it.”

Despite this, the state has a long way to go in reaching full LGBTQ+ rights. The Movement Advancement Project reported 6 out of 47 scores regarding LGBTQ+ policies for Utah. Additionally, Utah scored 4.75/22 and 1.25/25 on sexual orientation policy and gender identity policy, respectively.

These scores are affected by negative policies like an anti-trans sports ban, a same sex as assigned to birth bathroom law and a ban on best-practice medical care for trans youth.

Transgender Awareness Week took place this year from November 13 to November 19 and ended with the Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20.