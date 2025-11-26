Trump’s Statement on Epstein Case Files Sends GOP into a Spiral

View Gallery

A post made on social media this week by President Trump about the Epstein files causes a rift within the House of Representatives republicans.

Trump’s post on social media states the following: “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

Yes, there have been Epstein case files released, but the information within them is nothing new. The first wave has been in the public domain for years already. There was a small batch that including copies of Epstein’s private plane flight logs. There were also photocopy’s of Epstein’s address book that had been redacted. These documents had already been used in the case, and the public was already aware that they existed.

After Trump made his post, it caused discourse within the republican party. One of his most fierce supporters since 2020, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the republican rep for Georgia, has been vocal about her opposition of Trump’s recent statement. Greene has been increasing her criticism of Trump, his divergence from an agenda centered around the American people and releasing the Epstein case files, to putting all efforts to foreign policy.

Greene’s statement on social media reads: “I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle.”

To be honest, this foreshadows a massive rift in the ‘Make America Great Again’ crowd before Trump’s midterm. Greene may be the most vocal, but Trump’s statement caused huge fights within GOP on the house floor. The House, in order to bypass Trump, proposed a veto-proof bill about the Epstein files. It was a forced vote that passed.