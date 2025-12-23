Trump’s Pentagon Judges Control Military ban

The ban on transgender service members—and the active effort to push them out of the military and strip them of their livelihoods—continues under the authority of Trump-appointed Pentagon judges. This case was heard by a three-judge panel, two appointed by Trump and one by President Obama.

Central to the enforcement of the ban is Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth, who oversees the military’s implementation of Trump’s directives. Under his leadership, the Pentagon issued memoranda pausing the enlistment of transgender recruits and halting gender-affirming medical care for current service members. Hegseth has publicly defended these actions, framing them as necessary for military readiness and criticizing court decisions that temporarily blocked parts of the policy. His role makes him a key figure in the legal and policy battles surrounding the ban, as the courts are not only reviewing Trump’s executive orders but also how they are carried out under Hegseth’s direction.

Despite strong opposition from Judge Nina Pillard, the ban was upheld. Judge Pillard directly called out the policy, stating it “brands all transgender people, without regard to individual merit, as unworthy to serve in our armed forces solely because they are transgender.” Her dissent made clear what this policy is: discriminatory, sweeping, and rooted in bias rather than individual ability or service.

Even so, her objections were outweighed. The majority went further, issuing a sharp rebuke of the district court’s handling of the case. Without push back at the district level, policies like this risk becoming frozen—never meaningfully reviewed again, and therefore impossible to reform toward inclusion.

This does not mean we should give up or grit our teeth and endure it. It means the opposite. We need to push back. We need to make our voices heard. We need to force the courts to confront this issue again and again.

Trans people deserve the same opportunity as anyone else to achieve their dreams, reach their goals, and strive to be better. When a president excludes Americans from military service based on who they are, the country only weakens itself. This is especially true for younger generations—Many will simply walk away from institutions that cause harm rather than protect people.

History shows us that suppressed communities don’t make progress by staying silent. They make change by pushing until there is nowhere left to push. The Trump administration is not untouchable. Power can be challenged, boxed in, and eventually overturned. We have seen this before—through past court proceedings where accountability did not come through exoneration, but through civil judgments, settlements, and legal consequences that stopped short of admission while still confirming harm.

When accountability comes again, it will not be merely symbolic. It will be the result of sustained pressure, legal resistance, and collective refusal to accept injustice as inevitable.

That’s why the midterm elections matter. We need to take the time to research candidates and actively work to displace the administration’s power. If the balance shifts against Trump, his ability to impose unilateral control weakens.

America’s foundation—shaped by ideals of freedom and liberty—cannot coexist with authoritarian rule. A more democratic grip on our government is essential if those ideals are to mean anything.

The next step in the courts will be a challenge to this decision. If future panels become more balanced, more democratic, and more willing to protect civil rights, the outcome can change. That begins at the individual level. We must vote accordingly, and we must educate our communities about who—and what—they are voting for. Register and get up to date info at RockTheVote.org