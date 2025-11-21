Trump Attacks “Ranting Lunatic” Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a “ranting lunatic” in a Truth Social post. In his rant, Trump airs grievances and spews transphobia, saying his administration achieved “no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone.” The post, according to The Advocate, is filled with “improper capitalizations, random punctuation, and disjointed sentences” and has “arrived as pressure intensifies over the still-unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files that his administration continues to withhold.”

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” wrote Trump. “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Trump’s rant comes on the brink of the release of the Epstein files that may detail Jeffrey Epstein’s close relationships with powerful political figures including with the president.

Greene, once a loyal supporter of Trump, broke with him over the Epstein files, according to The Advocate.

“She has gone Far Left,” Trump wrote. “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!).” He further accuses her of “complain, complain, complain” and mocked her political relevance, stating that she doesn’t know how much she owes him.

Greene, alone with three other Republicans, signed a discharge petition to force a House vote compelling the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein material.

The release of thousands of Epstein emails last week have presented new information regarding Trump’s relations. In an email exchange between Epstein and his brother Mark, the latter writes, “Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” “Bubba” is a nickname of Bill Clinton.

“President Trump just attacked me and lied about me,” Greene says in a response post on X. “I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files…It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

Photos courtesy of social media